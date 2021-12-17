EU leaders warns of sanctions with ‘massive cost’ if Russia invades Ukraine

0 Comment(s) *
The European Union is ready to impose sanctions with a “massive cost” for Russia if the Russian military invades Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
“Let there be no doubt. If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost. We have done our work in that respect,” von der Leyen told a news conference following a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
