EU leaders warns of sanctions with ‘massive cost’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Friday, December 17, 2021
If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost. We have done our work in that respect," von der Leyen told a news conference following a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

By: Reuters | Brussels |
Updated: December 17, 2021 2:35:30 pm
After eight years in the trenches, Ukrainian soldiers are resigned to the possibility that the Russian military, which dwarfs their own in power and wealth, will come sooner or later. (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times)

The European Union is ready to impose sanctions with a “massive cost” for Russia if the Russian military invades Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“Let there be no doubt. If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost. We have done our work in that respect,” von der Leyen told a news conference following a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

This satellite image provided by Satellite image Maxar Technologies taken on Nov. 9, 2021, shows a Russian troop location in Yelna, Russia. U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible invasion in Ukraine that could begin as soon as early 2022. (AP Photo)

