EU court to issue Brexit ruling on December 10

The ruling, delivered with unusual urgency, will come on the eve of a crucial vote in the British parliament on whether to accept a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

May is meeting the other 27 EU leaders in Brussels this weekend to sign off on a divorce treaty and political declaration to end more than 40 years as part of the world’s biggest trading bloc. (Source: Reuters)

The European Court of Justice will deliver its judgment on whether Britain can unilaterally reverse its move to leave the European Union on Monday, December 10, at 0800 GMT, the court said on Thursday.

An ECJ adviser issued an opinion in the case on Tuesday that Britain could simply stop Brexit without seeking approval from other member states, boosting hopes of those who want to halt the process. The judges usually follow such opinions.

