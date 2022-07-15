scorecardresearch
EU commission to sue Hungary over anti-LGBT law -Politico

The law passed in June sparked anxiety in the LGBTQ+ community as it bans the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change in schools, ostensibly as a measure to prevent child abuse.

By: Reuters | Brussels |
Updated: July 15, 2022 5:37:57 pm
It says the law aims to protect children, not target the LGBTQ+ community. (AP)

The European Union Commission will sue Hungary over its anti-LGBT law, news website Politico said on Friday, citing Hungarian newspaper Népszava.

The ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat government has said LGBTQ rights and other such social issues are matters for national governments to decide. It says the law aims to protect children, not target the LGBTQ+ community.

 

