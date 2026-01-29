EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran’s crackdown on protests

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

European Union foreign ministers adopted new sanctions on Iran on Thursday targeting individuals and entities involved in a violent crackdown on protesters and in the country’s ‍support ⁠to Russia, EU diplomats said on Thursday.

The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary ​Guard Corps on the bloc’s ‌list of terrorist organisations, putting the IRGC in a category similar ​to that of Islamic State and al Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe’s approach to Iran’s leadership.