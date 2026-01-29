Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran’s crackdown on protests

The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary ​Guard Corps on the bloc's ‌list of terrorist organisations.

By: Reuters
1 min readBrusselsJan 29, 2026 06:01 PM IST First published on: Jan 29, 2026 at 06:01 PM IST
Iran ProtestsIn this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

European Union foreign ministers adopted new sanctions on Iran on Thursday targeting individuals and entities involved in a violent crackdown on protesters and in the country’s ‍support ⁠to Russia, EU diplomats said on Thursday.

The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary ​Guard Corps on the bloc’s ‌list of terrorist organisations, putting the IRGC in a category similar ​to that of Islamic State and al Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe’s approach to Iran’s leadership.

Some EU members, led by France, have long been reluctant ‌to add the IRGC to that list, but Paris said on Wednesday it would support ‌the move, paving the way for an approval, ‌even though such a decision needs unanimity among the bloc’s 27 members.

The ‌IRGC, set ‍up ⁠after ​Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system, ⁠has great sway in the ⁠country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces, and it was also put ‌in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 29, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us