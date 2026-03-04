Etihad suspends Abu Dhabi flights till March 6, to operate only limited services

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Middle Eastern carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are among the hardest-affected airlines that have thrown the global aviation industry into chaos. (AP Photo)
Etihad Airways Wednesday said all its scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remained suspended until 6 am UAE time (7.30am IST) on March 6.
“In coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals, a limited number of repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights are operating. Select services are available for sale for travel on 4 and 5 March, where approvals have been confirmed,” the statement added.
Reiterating that guests must not travel to the airport unless they have a purchased or been issued a confirmed booking in the last 24 hours, Etihad Airways said, “Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation.”
Etihad Airways advisory
The advisory issued by the airline directed gues to follow certain norms.
Guests are advised to:
Check their flight status on the official website before travelling to the airport
Ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking
Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, with original travel dates up to 10 March 2026, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to 31 March 2026.
Guests on all Etihad flights until 10 March may request a refund through the official website or through their travel agent.
Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly.
Flights that ran on March 2
Etihad Airways ran eight flights on March 2 (according to Flightradar24) that could only be boarded by some passengers. Two flights to Mumbai and Delhi were among the eight flights that took off from Abu Dhabi airport Monday. The Mumbai flight left at 15.35 and the Delhi flight at 15.55.
The first Etihad flight took off at 14:39 and headed to London. Followed by a 14.50 flight to Amsterdam.
At 15.02, an Etihad Airways flight took off to Paris, and at 15.12, to Moscow. The Karachi flight left Abu Dhabi at 15.24, and the Islamabad flight at 15.45.
Worst-hit airlines
According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Middle Eastern carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are among the hardest-affected airlines that have thrown the global aviation industry into chaos.
Of a total of more than 6,000 flights cancelled on Wednesday, Emirates recorded most number of cancellations at 485 while Etihad Airways, FlyDubai and Qatar have respectively 190, 181 and 106 of their flights cancelled as of 1.40 pm IST.
