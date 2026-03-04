Etihad suspends Abu Dhabi flights till March 6, to operate only limited services

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Middle Eastern carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are among the hardest-affected airlines that have thrown the global aviation industry into chaos. (AP Photo)

Etihad Airways Wednesday said all its scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remained suspended until 6 am UAE time (7.30am IST) on March 6.

“In coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals, a limited number of repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights are operating. Select services are available for sale for travel on 4 and 5 March, where approvals have been confirmed,” the statement added.

Reiterating that guests must not travel to the airport unless they have a purchased or been issued a confirmed booking in the last 24 hours, Etihad Airways said, “Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation.”