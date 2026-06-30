Over 10,000 Etihad Rail tickets sold as UAE launches first passenger train service: Routes, travel time, fares

The UAE on Tuesday launched its long-awaited Etihad Rail passenger service, marking the country’s first nationwide inter-emirate passenger railway and a major milestone in its transport network. The inaugural scheduled service began operations between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, with the first train departing Fujairah Station at 5:34 am and arriving at Mohamed bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi at 7:19 am, Gulf News reported.

The launch generated strong public interest, with more than 10,000 tickets selling out before services officially began, the Khaleej Times reported. A total of six passenger services operated on the opening day as the network entered its introductory phase.

First phase connects Abu Dhabi and Fujairah

According to Khaleej Times, the first phase connects Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in about 1 hour and 45 minutes, with trains stopping at Dubai, Sharjah and Al Dhaid along the route.

أجمل الرحلات هي التي نشاركها مع من نحب.

من ستصطحب معك في أول رحلة على متن قطارات الاتحاد؟ pic.twitter.com/VCjYM7CfJ1 — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) June 28, 2026

The network will be expanded in phases, with additional stations in the Al Dhafra region scheduled to open later this year, followed by further expansion in Sharjah.

More than 10,000 tickets sold before launch

Demand for the new rail service proved strong even before the inaugural journey. According to the Khaleej Times, more than 10,000 tickets were sold ahead of Tuesday’s launch, with several inaugural services selling out before departure.

Bookings remain open for future departures through the official Etihad Rail website and mobile application, the report said.

Passenger amenities and fares

To attract both commuters and tourists, Etihad Rail has introduced promotional fares, including discounts of up to 50 per cent during the launch period, alongside multiple ticket categories, Gulf News reported.

Passengers travelling on the inaugural services have access to:

Guaranteed seating

Complimentary onboard Wi-Fi

Power outlets at every seat

Generous luggage allowance

Premium Class cabins with enhanced comfort

Etihad Rail’s first passenger service arrives in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/x7qoxruxwR — The National (@TheNationalNews) June 30, 2026

First passenger selected through nationwide campaign

The first passenger to occupy Carriage 1, Seat 1 was Hamad Mansoor Al Balooshi, a Fujairah resident and customer happiness executive selected through a nationwide nomination campaign.

According to Khaleej Times, Al Balooshi, who also volunteers in community service initiatives, described the experience as a “once-in-a-lifetime honour”.

Officials hail ‘historic’ launch

Describing the launch as a landmark moment, Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, said the first scheduled service represented the point at which years of infrastructure planning became part of everyday life.

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“Every great piece of national infrastructure has two beginnings: the day it is built, and the day people begin making it their own,” the Khaleej Times quoted Alsuwaidi as saying.

“The first departure from Fujairah this morning is the moment a national vision becomes part of everyday life, giving people a new way to connect with one another, with opportunity and with the places that make our country so unique.”

Integrated with Abu Dhabi public transport

Etihad Rail said it has partnered with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) to ensure seamless onward travel for passengers arriving in the capital.

According to Gulf News, travellers can connect directly from railway stations to buses, taxis and other public transport services.

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“The journey doesn’t end when passengers step off the train. It continues all the way to their final destination,” Acting Director General Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli said, adding that the integration would help create a smarter and more sustainable transport network.

Part of UAE’s broader transport strategy

The passenger launch marks another step in the UAE’s strategy to diversify transport options, reduce dependence on road travel and strengthen connectivity between the emirates.

Freight operations on the Etihad Rail network have been running since 2023, while future passenger phases are expected to expand coverage across the country and eventually integrate with wider Gulf railway links.

For the UAE’s large expatriate population, including millions of Indian residents and tourists, the new service offers a faster and more comfortable alternative to road travel between major emirates.