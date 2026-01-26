Etihad Rail plans to launch passenger train service in UAE soon: All about stations and onboard facilities

Etihad Rail UAE passenger rail network: Etihad Rail is set to launch the first phase of the UAE’s passenger train service in the coming months. Once operational, the passenger rail network will serve as a cornerstone of the UAE’s national transport ecosystem and enhance connectivity across the Emirates. It will offer a safe, reliable mode of travel for citizens, residents and visitors.

Last week, Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak met Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan (ruler’s representative in Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi) and briefed him on the latest developments of the upcoming passenger rail project, including the readiness of its stations.