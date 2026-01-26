Etihad Rail plans to launch passenger train service in UAE soon: All about stations and onboard facilities

Etihad Rail announces passenger train services in the UAE: According to Etihad Rail, 10 of the 13 trains in its fleet have already arrived and have been tested and certified to meet the highest international safety and quality standards.

Etihad Rail passenger trains will have a distinctly Emirati identity (Image: Etihad Rail)Etihad Rail passenger trains will have a distinctly Emirati identity (Image: Etihad Rail)

Etihad Rail UAE passenger rail network: Etihad Rail is set to launch the first phase of the UAE’s passenger train service in the coming months. Once operational, the passenger rail network will serve as a cornerstone of the UAE’s national transport ecosystem and enhance connectivity across the Emirates. It will offer a safe, reliable mode of travel for citizens, residents and visitors.

Last week, Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak met Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan (ruler’s representative in Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi) and briefed him on the latest developments of the upcoming passenger rail project, including the readiness of its stations.

Etihad Rail UAE’s first national passenger train network to launch in 2026

In a statement, Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility said: “Our preparations to launch passenger services across the national railway network in 2026 reflect the vision of our wise leadership to build an integrated transport ecosystem that supports the UAE’s economic and social fabric.”

Also Read | IN PHOTOS | Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes: Etihad Rail to launch high-speed passenger train next year

UAE’s first fully integrated national passenger railway system: Full list of Etihad Rail stations

The UAE’s passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations. These are: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid. These stations will become operational in a phased manner.

“In its first phase the network will connect 11 cities and areas that “have been carefully selected within key locations such as Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, University City in Sharjah and the Al Hilal area in Fujairah,” Eng. Mohammed Alshehii, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail said.

Etihad Rail passenger train features

The Etihad Rail passenger trains have been designed to offer a comfortable and modern travel experience. It will reduce the journey times between stations. A look at the onboard features of Etihad Rail’s passenger train services:

  • Etihad Rail passenger train to feature safe and ergonomic seating, contemporary interior designs, full Wi-Fi coverage, and individual power outlets at every seat.
  • The train services will operate on a precise and regular schedule, providing passengers with a reliable and efficient alternative that ensures smooth and speedy travel between cities, free from road congestion.
  • Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers and will be operated using the latest systems to ensure reliability and security.

Significance of Etihad Rail passenger train route

With the launch of Etihad Rail passenger train services, the national rail network is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits, including: enhance tourism, supporting mobility, helping efforts to reduce emissions, and strengthening social and economic ties between the Emirates. The Etihad Rail also planned to integrate stations with other modes of transport for seamless movement.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways.

