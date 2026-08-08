Etihad Rail passenger train services: When will Dubai, Sharjah and other stations open?

The UAE’s passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations. These are: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid.
Etihad Rail passenger services: When will Dubai, Al Dhaid and other stations open?
According to Etihad Rail, passenger train services to Dubai, Al Dhaid, Al Dhafra and Sharjah will be launched in phases. Dubai and Al Dhaid stations are scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, followed by Liwa and Madinat Zayed on November 30, 2026. The remaining Al Dhafra stations are scheduled to open on December 30, 2026, followed by Sharjah station on March 30, 2027, further expanding passenger connectivity across the UAE.
Etihad Rail: Upcoming Station Openings
The passenger network will continue to expand across the UAE, strengthening connectivity between people, places and opportunities.
Station Opening Timeline
1
30 September 2026
Dubai and Al Dhaid stations open
2
30 November 2026
Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations open
3
30 December 2026
Remaining Al Dhafra stations open
4
30 March 2027
Sharjah station opens
The rollout spans exactly 6 months, from September 2026 to March 2027, progressively expanding Etihad Rail's passenger network across the UAE.
“The figures provide one of the clearest indications yet that passenger rail is beginning to establish itself as a new travel choice for families, commuters, leisure travellers and visitors exploring the country.
Rather than simply experiencing the service for the first time, customers are increasingly organising business trips, family travel and leisure activities around the railway, signalling that rail is becoming part of how people move across the UAE,” the Etihad Rail said in a statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More