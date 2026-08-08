Etihad Rail passenger train services: When will Dubai, Sharjah and other stations open?

Etihad Rail passenger train service in UAE: Etihad Rail’s passenger train service will expand connectivity across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with stations planned in Dubai, Sharjah and other locations. The first passenger rail service began between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30. The journey takes just one hour and 45 minutes (105 minutes).

The passenger train service has been launched less than five years after the UAE announced the UAE Railway Programme under the Projects of the 50 initiative in 2021.

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The UAE’s passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations. These are: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid.