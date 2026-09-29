Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train starts tomorrow, connects Abu Dhabi, Fujairah – Check fare, timings

Etihad Rail Passenger Train to Dubai: Dubai is set to get its first Etihad Rail passenger train service tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30. Operated by Etihad Rail Mobility, the new service will connect Dubai with Abu Dhabi in 64 minutes and Fujairah in 70 minutes.

With the launch of the passenger train service, Dubai will become part of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) expanding passenger rail network, offering travellers a new option for intercity travel.

In a statement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, said: “Integrating Dubai into the national rail network would strengthen its transport infrastructure, improve accessibility to and from the city, and support its future growth and development ambitions.”

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Etihad Rail Dubai Station

On Monday, Etihad Rail inaugurated its Dubai Station, marking an important step in expanding passenger rail connectivity across the UAE. The station will serve as a gateway connecting Dubai with Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country. It is also expected to improve connectivity and support the emirate’s growing business, tourism and economic activities.

The Dubai station is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro station through a dedicated pedestrian bridge. This will allow passengers to easily transfer between Etihad Rail services and the Dubai Metro.

Dubai Passenger Train Tickets Now Available: Check Fares for Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Fujairah

The ticket bookings for the Dubai-Abu Dhabi and Dubai-Fujairah passenger train services have already begun. Passengers can book tickets through the Etihad Rail mobile app, website and ticket vending machines at stations.

Apart from these, integration with Dubai’s Nol system allows passengers to book Etihad Rail journeys along with public transport services using a single QR code. The QR code can be used across trains, the Metro, Tram and bus services.

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For the Dubai-Abu Dhabi route, fares start at AED 39 for Comfort Class and AED 109 for Premium Class. On the Dubai-Fujairah route, fares start at AED 29 for Comfort Class and AED 89 for Premium Class.

Etihad Rail Train Timings: Check Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Fujairah Schedule

According to Etihad Rail, five passenger trains will operate between Dubai station and Abu Dhabi station. Two trains will run in the morning, two in the afternoon and one in the evening. The train will operate at speeds of up to 200 kmph. The passenger rail fleet will comprise 13 trains, each with a carrying capacity up to 400 passengers.

Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger train service

The first train will depart from Dubai at 6:14 am and reach Abu Dhabi at 7:18 am. The second train will leave Dubai at 7:14 am and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 8:18 am.

In the afternoon, a train will depart from Dubai at 1:14 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 2:18 pm. Another service will leave Dubai at 5:14 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 6:18 pm. The last train of the day will depart from Dubai at 6:14 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 7:18 pm.

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Abu Dhabi-Dubai passenger train service

On the Abu Dhabi-Dubai route, five passenger trains will operate initially. The first train will depart from Abu Dhabi Station at 6:43 am and arrive at Dubai Station at 7:47 am.

The second train will leave Abu Dhabi at 7:43 am and reach Dubai at 8:47 am. Another train will depart at 12:43 pm and arrive in Dubai at 1:47 pm.

The fourth train will leave Abu Dhabi at 4:43 pm and reach Dubai at 5:47 pm, while the last train of the day will depart at 5:43 pm and arrive at Dubai Station at 6:47 pm.

Dubai-Fujairah-Dubai passenger train service

On the Dubai-Fujairah route, one passenger train will initially operate. It will depart from Dubai Station at 1:57 pm and reach Fujairah at 3:07 pm. However, one train will also operate on the Fujairah-Dubai route. It will depart from Fujairah at 11:54 am and arrive at Dubai Station at 1:04 pm.