UAE’s first passenger train begins service: Inside Etihad Rail’s inaugural journey

UAE first passenger train service launched: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched its first-ever passenger train service today, marking a major milestone in the country’s transport network. Operated by Etihad Rail, the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train has commenced its inaugural journey, completing the trip in just 105 minutes (1 hour and 45 minutes).
The launch comes less than five years after it announced the UAE Railway Programme under the Projects of the 50 initiative in 2021. In the coming months, the UAE passenger train service will expand further.
The Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station are scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, followed by the launch of stations in the Al Dhafra region on December 30, 2026. The passenger rail network will be fully completed with the opening of the Sharjah Train Station on March 30, 2027, linking the entire network across 11 cities and regions in the country.
Abu Dhabi-Fujairah train launched: Speed, Ticket price
Etihad Rail’s Abu Dhabi to Fujairah passenger train will operate at speeds of up to 200 kmph. The passenger rail fleet will comprise 13 trains, each with a carrying capacity up to 400 passengers. Fares for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route start at AED 55 for Comfort Class and AED 120 for Premium Class.
Initially, a total of three train services will operate daily on the route, with departures scheduled in the morning at 8:19 am, afternoon at 1:53 pm, and evening at 6:39 pm.
UAE has launched its first passenger train service. (Image: DXBMediaOffice/X)
Abu Dhabi to Fujairah train ticket sold out
The tickets for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train have witnessed strong demand, with several services sold out for the next few days. While Premium Class seats on many trains have been fully booked, limited tickets remain available in Comfort Class. Currently, tickets for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah-Abu Dhabi passenger train are being offered at a 50 per cent discount.
It is a date the UAE will remember. On June 30, 2026, the country’s first passenger train arrived in Abu Dhabi — and history rode in with it. The inaugural Etihad Rail service departed Fujairah at 5:34am, stopped through Sharjah and Dubai, and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 7:19am,… pic.twitter.com/COfY80USrz
Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train service starts: Boost to tourism
The Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train is expected to further strengthen connectivity between the two emirates while giving a boost to tourism, travel and regional economic growth. Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, has a wide range of attractions, from vast desert landscapes to scenic islands, including:
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, Corniche Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach, Mangrove National Park, Qasr Al Hosn, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, etc.
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Fujairah, located on the east coast of the UAE, is known for its mountains, valleys and waterfalls. Some of its top attractions include:
Fujairah Fort, Al Bidya Mosque, Khor Fakkan Beach, Snoopy Island, Fujairah Museum, Al Aqah Beach, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Fujairah, Heritage Village Museum, Wadi Al Wurayah National Park, etc.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More