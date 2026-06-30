UAE’s first passenger train begins service: Inside Etihad Rail’s inaugural journey

UAE first passenger train service launched: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched its first-ever passenger train service today, marking a major milestone in the country’s transport network. Operated by Etihad Rail, the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah passenger train has commenced its inaugural journey, completing the trip in just 105 minutes (1 hour and 45 minutes).

The launch comes less than five years after it announced the UAE Railway Programme under the Projects of the 50 initiative in 2021. In the coming months, the UAE passenger train service will expand further.

The Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station are scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, followed by the launch of stations in the Al Dhafra region on December 30, 2026. The passenger rail network will be fully completed with the opening of the Sharjah Train Station on March 30, 2027, linking the entire network across 11 cities and regions in the country.