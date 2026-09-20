Flight disruptions after Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia, Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi flight

Videos show smoke rising from near Riyadh airport. (Screenshot from social media videos)

Tensions have soared in West Asia yet again after Houthi attack on the Saudi capital Riyadh, prompting travel advisory and disrupting air travel in the region. Flight operations to and from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were disrupted on Saturday after smoke was seen near the airport.

Late on Saturday night, travel disruption played out thousands of kilometres away from Riyadh, at Delhi’s international airport. Around 200 passengers who had boarded Etihad Airways flight EY217, bound for Abu Dhabi, found themselves waiting, then deboarding, and finally watching their journey cancelled altogether all because of a technical fault discovered on the aircraft shortly before departure.