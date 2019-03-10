Toggle Menu
Ethiopian Airlines with 157 on board crashes en route to Kenyahttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/ethiopian-airlines-plane-crash-live-updates-dead-injured-5619244/

Ethiopian Airlines with 157 on board crashes en route to Kenya

The flight was en route to Nairobi, the PMO said in a statement

Ethiopian Airlines with 157 on board crashes en route to Kenya
The flight was en route to Nairobi, the PMO said in a statement (Reuters/File)

An Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, a spokesman for the airline told Reuters. “It is confirmed it happened 8.44 (am),” said the spokesman who did not give his name.

The Ethiopian prime minister’s official Twitter also expressed condolences to families of those lost in the crash. “The office of the PM, on behalf of government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” the PM’s office said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 China experiences a fracking boom, and all the problems that go with it
2 New images of North Korea buildup confront Trump’s hopes for disarmament
3 Plane crash in central Colombia kills 12