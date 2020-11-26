Amid Ethiopia war, stranded Indians unwilling to return over job concerns

Members of the Tigrayan-Ethiopian community protest against the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

When armed clashes broke out earlier this month in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, Preeti Mishra (name changed) said her father had dismissed it as yet another socio-political disturbance in a region prone to outbreaks of conflict. Tigray has been home for Mishra’s father, a professor of Sociology at Adigrat University, for close to a decade and his family back home in Varanasi were accustomed to hearing his accounts of developments in the region.

Twenty-three days ago, Sanjeev Mishra’s family (name changed) lost contact with him after the Ethiopian government blocked telephone lines and cut off internet access in the region. “We thought there was some problem,” Mishra’s 21-year-old daughter told indianexpress.com. “We tried contacting his friends at the university but we couldn’t get through them. Then we contacted his friends’ families in India but they were in the same boat.”

After days of no communication, the Mishra family began searching for news reports and leads on social media; anything that could give them an indication of the situation in Adigrat. “We searched on Twitter and Instagram and realised that the situation was bad,” said Preeti. The festival of Diwali came and went, but this year, there was only concern for Mishra’s safety.

Then earlier this week, Preeti desperately called the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa to ask about her father’s whereabouts. “They said they were monitoring the situation.”

Map locates Eritrea and the Tigray region of Ethiopia. (Source: AP) Map locates Eritrea and the Tigray region of Ethiopia. (Source: AP)

It is unclear how many Indian citizens live in Ethiopia but interviews indicate that most work in factories and in similar commercial enterprises and teach at institutions of higher education across the country. According to conversations that Preeti had with consular officials at the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa, some 30 Indian citizens who teach in various capacities at Adigrat University were evacuated to India last week. Ten more Indian faculty members at the university remain in Ethiopia, including Preeti’s father, but their circumstances are not known.

“We heard from the embassy that some Indians in Mekelle were waiting for their salaries,” Preeti said, adding the embassy indicated that there were people unwilling to take evacuation flights to India because that would involve forfeiting their salary for the month of November. The Mishra family hopes that Sanjeev is not among those unwilling to return.

Rishabh Singh, 24, last spoke to his uncle, a professor at Wukro Agricultural Polytechnic College in Tigray, on November 4. “Then we didn’t get calls from him. After that, we learned about the situation on BBC.” Singh declined to provide his uncle’s name, but said he had lived and worked extensively in East Africa and was familiar with the region. Ethiopia had been home to his uncle since 2016, with short stints in Addis Ababa and the town of Wukro. “He liked it,” Singh says of his uncle’s experiences in Ethiopia. “He used to say it was peaceful.”

On the day the clashes intensified and communication was cut off, Singh’s uncle was returning home to Wukro from Addis Ababa, an approximately 14-hour car ride, and subsequently found himself stuck in Tigray. Three weeks later, he along with 69 other people were evacuated to Addis Ababa and Singh was finally able to talk to his uncle.

These evacuations have been conducted by the Indian embassy in conjunction with the United Nations, said Amar Kavathekar, who has been trying to assist his brother in Ethiopia. Kavathekar’s brother was posted in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, two months ago by his employer in the garment industry. Sitting at his Pune home, Kavathekar first learned about the clashes when his brother’s employer alerted him during a phone call.

“When I got the news, I was totally blank,” he said. “We had no contact for 10 days.” Kavathekar tried contacting India’s Ministry of External Affairs who directed him to the embassy in Addis Ababa. “I got the number of the second secretary at the embassy to ask for help.” Some 300 people, including workers from other countries like Bangladesh. were stranded in the garment factory in Mekelle where his brother worked.

Three days ago, Kavathekar learned that his brother had been evacuated from the region and was at the airport in Addis Ababa, leaving the country. The Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa did not respond to indianexpress.com’s requests for comment.

Travel Advisory – Developments in the northern Tigray region pic.twitter.com/R8Iat1hrQO — India in Ethiopia (@IndiaInEthiopia) November 9, 2020

According to Singh, his uncle is likely to stay on in Ethiopia and continue to teach online, but he acknowledges that it may just be a long-drawn conflict, one that will last for several months. In the three-week-old war, thousands of Ethiopian civilians in Tigray have been displaced and the UNHCR reported that thousands of refugees had been crossing over the border and arriving in Sudan since fighting started, sparking concerns of a humanitarian crisis.

Tigray refugees who fled a conflict in the Ethiopia’s Tigray region, run at Village 8, the transit centre near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Tigray refugees who fled a conflict in the Ethiopia’s Tigray region, run at Village 8, the transit centre near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

On November 24, Reuters reported that Ethiopia’s state-appointed rights watchdog had accused a Tigrayan youth group of killing hundreds of civilians as the war between federal government forces and Tigrayan forces intensified, but the news agency said that this could not be independently verified.

This week, the war spilled outside Ethiopia’s borders, after Tigrayan forces fired rockets into neighbouring Eritrea claiming that the Ethiopian government was using an Eritrean airport to attack Tigray.

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military sitting on an armored personnel carrier next to a national flag, on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP) This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military sitting on an armored personnel carrier next to a national flag, on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP)

A Reuters report said that members of the UN Security Council had expressed concern about the situation in Ethiopia in a meeting on Tuesday, but Niger, South Africa and Tunisia have appealed from more time to attempt to resolve the situation through efforts by regional powers.

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister Abiy Ahmed rejected international calls for dialogue and a halt to the fighting in Tigray, calling it “unwelcome”, insisting that his country will handle the conflict on its own.

Adherence to the Principle of Non-Intervention in Internal Affairs pic.twitter.com/WJueoVi3rR — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) November 25, 2020

Despite the rapidly deteriorating situation, employment has played a significant role in the lives of Indians stuck in Ethiopia, for whom the families say the choice between remaining in the country and returning to India is a matter of their paycheck.

“There were a lack of opportunities here so he went to Ethiopia,” Preeti said of her father. “He was thinking of remaining there long-term because of the favourable job circumstances.”

