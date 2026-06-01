Ethiopia election day: 47 parties, 10,900 candidates, but why some regions are completely shut

Ethiopian voters gather outside a polling station before voting begins in the general election in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (AP Photo)

Ethiopia went to the polls on June 1 to elect its next government amid ongoing conflicts in several parts of the country.

According to the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), a total of 47 political parties are contesting the election, with more than 10,900 candidates in the fray. But not all voters will get to cast their vote.

Elections were held to elect all 547 members of Parliament. To form the government, the ruling party must secure at least 274 seats, a simple majority in the legislature.

Last general elections

This marks Ethiopia’s seventh general election. The previous election was held in 2021, when the Prosperity Party secured parliamentary majority and formed the government.