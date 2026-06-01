Ethiopia election day: 47 parties, 10,900 candidates, but why some regions are completely shut

Ethiopia went to the polls on June 1 to elect its next government amid ongoing conflicts in several parts of the country.
According to the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), a total of 47 political parties are contesting the election, with more than 10,900 candidates in the fray. But not all voters will get to cast their vote.
Elections were held to elect all 547 members of Parliament. To form the government, the ruling party must secure at least 274 seats, a simple majority in the legislature.
Last general elections
This marks Ethiopia’s seventh general election. The previous election was held in 2021, when the Prosperity Party secured parliamentary majority and formed the government.
The current Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been in office since 2018 and has served as leader of the Prosperity Party since its formation in 2019.
Ahmed rose to power following political reforms within the ruling coalition that succeeded the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which had been dominated by Tigrayan politicians and had governed Ethiopia since 1991.
Who is likely to win?
In the current election, Abiy Ahmed and the Prosperity Party are widely expected to retain power and secure another term in office.
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The ruling Prosperity Party campaigned on its economic record, highlighting its efforts to improve food security and drive economic growth.
With Ahmed widely expected to retain power, opposition parties have accused the government of suppressing their efforts. According to a Reuters report, opposition groups alleged that authorities arrested some of their leaders and imposed legal obstacles that hindered their political activities and election campaigning.
Many unable to vote
However, as Ethiopia headed to polls on June 1, many citizens were unable to vote due to ongoing unrest in several parts of the country. One such region is Tigray, where voting will not take place in 30 constituencies. Ethipian election body said polling in these constituencies could not be conducted because of “unfavourable conditions”. The decision has been attributed to the lingering impact of the Tigray conflict and continuing political instability in the region.
Voting was also suspended in parts of Ethiopia’s Oromia and Amhara regions due to security concerns.
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Tensions across Tigray region had resurfaced amid a dispute over control of border territories between federal forced and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
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