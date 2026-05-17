Rescued humpback whale found dead near Danish island weeks after Germany operation

A humpback whale rescued after being stranded on a German sandbank has been found dead near Denmark’s Anholt island. (Representative file image)

A humpback whale, which was rescued after it was stranded in Germany, has been found dead near a Danish island.

Authorities in Denmark confirmed that the whale found near Anholt was previously rescued in Germany, according to the news agency AFP. The environmental officials were able to verify the whale’s identity on Saturday after improved weather conditions, and its tracking device was retrieved.

The Danish Environmental Protection Agency told AFP, “There are no concrete plans to remove the whale from the area or to perform a necropsy, and it is not currently considered to pose a problem in the area”.