Eric Trump mocked after showing off new passport featuring Trump’s face

Eric Trump shared a video on X showing off his new US passport, which features an image of his father Trump, printed over the Declaration of Independence the first time a sitting president has appeared on the document.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readSep 4, 2026 05:30 AM IST First published on: Sep 4, 2026 at 05:29 AM IST
US passportEric Trump showed off a passport imprinted with an image of his father on X (Screengrab: X/ @EricTrump)

Eric Trump has posted a video showing his new US passport, which carries an image of his father on its cover. The document, called the “patriot passport,” includes President Trump’s own signature and a “250” stamp marking the country’s 250th anniversary, celebrated on July 4 this year. The special edition was created to commemorate the anniversary and is limited to 250,000 applicants.

Eric Trump shared the video on X, holding the passport up to the camera for viewers to see, but the reveal quickly drew mockery online, with critics accusing the design of promoting a “cult of personality” and questioning why Trump’s image appears on the document at all.

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‘Look what just came in the mail’

In the clip posted on X, Eric Trump, the president’s third child, showed the passport to his followers, saying: “Look what just came in the mail. New passport. I absolutely love it.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s press office responded to the post by sharing an image of Logan Roy, the character played by Brian Cox in the HBO series Succession, from a scene where he tells his children they are not serious people.

Online reaction to the passport was largely critical. Many users accused the design of promoting a “cult of personality,” and questioned why a sitting president’s face should appear on a document meant to commemorate the nation’s history rather than any one leader. The backlash turned the reveal into a target of widespread online mockery, even as the Trump family continued to promote the design.

What the passport looks like

The image of President Trump on the passport is placed over a picture of the Declaration of Independence, and the document also shows the founding fathers signing it. People who want this version of the passport must apply in person at a passport center or agency, the State Department has said.

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This marks the first time a sitting president has appeared on a US passport. It follows another first from earlier this year, when Trump became the first president in more than a hundred years to appear on American money. His face is printed on a $1 coin, alongside the words “Liberty” and “In God We Trust.” The coins are gold in color but contain no actual gold, made instead from copper, zinc, manganese and nickel, based on details from the US Mint.

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Eric Trump’s role and past comments

Eric Trump serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and is known for defending his father publicly and responding to critics on social media.

When the mapping service MapQuest said it would not rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, despite an executive order from Trump calling for the change, Eric Trump replied with a jab: “Shocking to see you’re still alive…I thought the iPhone 3 took you out 15 years ago.”

‘I am a good boy’

Eric Trump also drew attention last year after his father was overheard calling him a “good boy” while setting up a meeting between him and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Speaking later on CNN’s The Source, Eric Trump said his father had not personally called him about the meeting but added: “I’m glad he acknowledges that I’m a good boy. I am a good boy.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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