Kerala man killed in Dubai blast had one dream before tragedy struck

Twenty-seven-year-old Shijin Paul, the Kerala expatriate killed in Monday’s gas cylinder explosion at a Dubai car showroom, had been planning to bring his wife to the UAE during his first visit home after their marriage, friends and colleagues said.

The explosion at a showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road killed one person and injured five others, according to Dubai authorities. According to the Dubai Media Office, one person was killed, and five others were injured in the explosion. The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the death on Tuesday, stating that it is coordinating with the victim’s family and local authorities to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains.

A tragedy amid wider safety concerns

The tragedy comes against the backdrop of recurring workplace deaths involving Indian expatriates in the Gulf. Government data shows that more than 800 Indians died in workplace accidents abroad between 2023 and 2025, with over half the fatalities recorded in Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of deaths at 182, followed by the UAE with 128 fatalities during the three years.

The victim, Shijin Paul, 27, from Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam district, worked as a multimedia marketing specialist and social media manager at the showroom, where he handled videography and digital content.

Witnesses recall moments before the blast

A colleague who witnessed the incident said employees rushed outside after being alerted about a fire near the premises before the explosion occurred.

“Some of us, including Shijin and I, went out of our showroom after some of our colleagues alerted us about a fire,” colleague Abid told Gulf News. “There were people from several shops nearby too. Many people came running after spotting the fire.”

According to Abid, several bystanders attempted to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers before the blast occurred.

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“People were trying to put out the fire with fire extinguishers. The explosion took place while efforts were on to douse the fire. Everyone ran away,” he said.

Abid, who was only a few metres behind Shijin when the explosion occurred, later learned that his colleague had died. He described Shijin as an active and dependable team member who coordinated much of the showroom’s work and produced its promotional videos.

Friends also recalled Shijin’s personal plans before the tragedy. Former roommate Nisar said Shijin had recently shifted to accommodation closer to his workplace after struggling with a long commute during Dubai’s summer heat.

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Young life, unfinished dreams

Shijin had married his longtime partner in 2025 after an eight-year relationship and had been looking forward to starting a new chapter with her in the UAE.

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“He was extremely attached to his wife. He planned to bring her here when he went on his first vacation,” Nisar said.

He added that the couple had recently lost their pet dog, leaving Shijin’s wife deeply distressed. “I cannot imagine how a person like her can bear this tragedy,” he said.

Family awaits repatriation

Shijin’s family is now awaiting the completion of official formalities before his body can be repatriated to India, while friends and colleagues in Dubai continue to mourn the sudden loss.

Millions of Indians work in Gulf countries, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, making workplace safety a recurring concern for families back home.