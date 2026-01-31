Epstein files records released by US DoJ claims Bill Gates had extramarital affairs

The US Justice Department has released over three million records linked to Jeffrey Epstein under a new transparency law.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Bill Gates has strongly denied unverified claims found in draft emails attributed to Epstein.
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has published more than 3 million pages of documents, images and videos connected to its investigations of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release comes under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by the US Congress and signed into law in November 2025.

Largest single disclosure till date says US Deputy Attorney

United States Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the disclosure which includes over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, marks the largest single release of material to date from the Epstein files, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

The new trance of records, largely emails in the Data Set 12 includes mentions of former President Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Elon Musk among others, reported the Associated Press.

Epstein draft emails mention Bill Gates

Among the records are draft emails attributed to Jeffrey Epstein from 2013 in which he implied that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates engaged in extramarital sexual relations and sought to handle personal matters discreetly.

In one draft, Epstein described Gates, allegedly having contracted a sexually transmitted infection following encounters with ‘Russian girls’ and mentioned attempts to obtain antibiotics that could be provided secretly to Gates’s then-wife, Melinda French Gates, as reported by the New York Times.

The New York Times reported that it is unclear if Mr. Epstein sent the July 2013 emails to the Microsoft founder. A representative of the Gates Foundation said their claims were ‘absolutely absurd and completely false.’

Bill Gates spokesperson denies allegation

A spokesperson for Bill Gates strongly rejected the assertions contained in the documents, calling them ‘absolutely absurd and completely false.’ The spokesperson said the claims reflect Epstein’s frustration and attempts to defame Gates, and not a verified fact, reported the New York Times.

Gates previously acknowledged in 2021 that he had met Epstein on several occasions in the hope of securing philanthropic funding, a decision he later described as ‘a mistake’.

As per a report by the New York Times, in a 2021 interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Mr. Gates called his relationship with the disgraced financier “a huge mistake.” He also sought to downplay his interactions with Mr. Epstein, saying he had several dinners with Mr. Epstein, with the hope of getting him to generate donations to the Gates Foundation.

The documents were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Lawmakers complained when the Justice Department made only a limited release last month, but officials said more time was needed to review an additional trove of documents that was discovered and to scour the records to ensure no sensitive information about victims was inadvertently released.

