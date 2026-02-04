‘Memories of painful times in my marriage’: Melinda reacts to fresh revelations about Bill Gates in Epstein Files

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Melinda French Gates has said the fresh references to her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in newly released records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have resurfaced “difficult memories” from their marriage.
Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Melinda described feeling “unbelievable sadness” over the allegations tied to Epstein. She said that individuals named in the documents, including her ex-husband, must address any questions raised by the material themselves. Melinda and Bill Gates ended their 27-year marriage in 2021.
“I think we are having a reckoning as a society. No girl should ever be put in a situation that they were put in by Epstein and … various other people around him. It’s beyond heartbreaking. I remember my daughters being those ages…” she said.
“It’s personally hard when these details come up because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage. But I have moved on from that,” she said. “I am so happy to be away from all the muck,” she added during the interview.
Files published by the US Department of Justice include an allegation attributed to Epstein claiming that Bill Gates contracted a sexually transmitted infection. Gates has strongly rejected the assertion. A spokesperson for the billionaire dismissed the claim as “absolutely absurd” and “completely false”, describing Epstein as a “proven, disgruntled liar”.
However, there have been no accusations of wrongdoing against Bill Gates from Epstein’s victims, and his appearance in the documents does not indicate criminal conduct.
The controversy stems from more than three million records released by the US Justice Department. Among them are two emails dated July 18, 2013, apparently drafted by Epstein, although it remains unclear whether they were ever sent to Gates.
Both emails originated from and were sent back to Epstein’s own email account, reported BBC. They contain no visible address linked to Gates and are unsigned. One message is written as though it were a resignation letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, alleging that Epstein had arranged medication for Gates related to encounters with Russian women. The second email, addressed “Dear Bill,” accuses Gates of ending their friendship and makes additional claims suggesting efforts to conceal a sexually transmitted infection, including from Melinda.
Following the release of the latest documents, Gates’ spokesperson said the material reflects Epstein’s dissatisfaction over failing to maintain a relationship with the tech entrepreneur and alleged attempts to damage his reputation.
The vast collection of records, photographs and correspondence made public last week highlights Epstein’s connections with prominent figures across business, politics and entertainment, some of whom remained in contact with him even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.
Epstein died in 2019 in a New York jail while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.
