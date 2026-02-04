‘Memories of painful times in my marriage’: Melinda reacts to fresh revelations about Bill Gates in Epstein Files

Melinda French Gates has opened up about the "unbelievable sadness" and "painful memories" resurfacing as newly released Jeffrey Epstein files detail allegations involving her ex-husband, Bill Gates.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readFeb 4, 2026 02:10 PM IST
Bill Gates and Melinda GatesBill Gates and Melinda Gates in 1998 (Photo: FB@gatesfoundation)
Make us preferred source on Google

Melinda French Gates has said the fresh references to her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in newly released records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have resurfaced “difficult memories” from their marriage.

Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Melinda described feeling “unbelievable sadness” over the allegations tied to Epstein. She said that individuals named in the documents, including her ex-husband, must address any questions raised by the material themselves. Melinda and Bill Gates ended their 27-year marriage in 2021.

“I think we are having a reckoning as a society. No girl should ever be put in a situation that they were put in by Epstein and … various other people around him. It’s beyond heartbreaking. I remember my daughters being those ages…” she said.

“It’s personally hard when these details come up because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage. But I have moved on from that,” she said. “I am so happy to be away from all the muck,” she added during the interview.

ALSO READ | ‘They’re unredacting victims’: Outraged family of late Virginia Giuffre slams DOJ over ‘insensitive’ Epstein file leaks

What Epstein Files said about Bill Gates

Files published by the US Department of Justice include an allegation attributed to Epstein claiming that Bill Gates contracted a sexually transmitted infection. Gates has strongly rejected the assertion. A spokesperson for the billionaire dismissed the claim as “absolutely absurd” and “completely false”, describing Epstein as a “proven, disgruntled liar”.

However, there have been no accusations of wrongdoing against Bill Gates from Epstein’s victims, and his appearance in the documents does not indicate criminal conduct.

Story continues below this ad

The controversy stems from more than three million records released by the US Justice Department. Among them are two emails dated July 18, 2013, apparently drafted by Epstein, although it remains unclear whether they were ever sent to Gates.

ALSO READ | Jay-Z, Pusha T and Harvey Weinstein named in Epstein files; was part of FBI tip: ‘Victim’s memory was clouded’

Both emails originated from and were sent back to Epstein’s own email account, reported BBC. They contain no visible address linked to Gates and are unsigned. One message is written as though it were a resignation letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, alleging that Epstein had arranged medication for Gates related to encounters with Russian women. The second email, addressed “Dear Bill,” accuses Gates of ending their friendship and makes additional claims suggesting efforts to conceal a sexually transmitted infection, including from Melinda.

Following the release of the latest documents, Gates’ spokesperson said the material reflects Epstein’s dissatisfaction over failing to maintain a relationship with the tech entrepreneur and alleged attempts to damage his reputation.

Story continues below this ad

The vast collection of records, photographs and correspondence made public last week highlights Epstein’s connections with prominent figures across business, politics and entertainment, some of whom remained in contact with him even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.

Epstein died in 2019 in a New York jail while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
SC issues notice to EC after Mamata Banerjee's argument in SIR case
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi with copy of Gen Naravane’s memoir: ‘I don’t think he has guts to come to Lok Sabha today’
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers
Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee, the report added.
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
'I was mistaken': LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015
In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Indian techies
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement