‘Memories of painful times in my marriage’: Melinda reacts to fresh revelations about Bill Gates in Epstein Files

Melinda French Gates has said the fresh references to her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in newly released records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have resurfaced “difficult memories” from their marriage.

Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Melinda described feeling “unbelievable sadness” over the allegations tied to Epstein. She said that individuals named in the documents, including her ex-husband, must address any questions raised by the material themselves. Melinda and Bill Gates ended their 27-year marriage in 2021.

“I think we are having a reckoning as a society. No girl should ever be put in a situation that they were put in by Epstein and … various other people around him. It’s beyond heartbreaking. I remember my daughters being those ages…” she said.