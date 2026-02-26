Epstein case scrutiny deepens; Hillary, Bill Clinton face closed-door testimony before US lawmakers: ‘We’re willing to say what we know’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton maintained that she and her husband have limited knowledge of Epstein’s activities.(Source: AP Photo)

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to testify before lawmakers as part of a congressional investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing an escalation in scrutiny surrounding high-profile figures linked to the case.

The closed-door interview, organised by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, will take place in Chappaqua, New York, which is the Clintons’ hometown. It begins with two days of testimony that will also include former President Bill Clinton, in what is expected to be the first instance of a former US president being compelled to testify before Congress.

The interviews follow months of tense exchanges between the committee, chaired by James Comer and the former first couple. The panel had threatened contempt proceedings after rejecting their earlier offer to provide sworn written statements instead of appearing in person, according to the Associated Press reports.