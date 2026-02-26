Epstein case scrutiny deepens; Hillary, Bill Clinton face closed-door testimony before US lawmakers: ‘We’re willing to say what we know’
Hillary Clinton added that she does not recall ever meeting Epstein; however, interactions with Epstein's former girlfriend and confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, at events linked to the Clinton foundation.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to testify before lawmakers as part of a congressional investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing an escalation in scrutiny surrounding high-profile figures linked to the case.
The closed-door interview, organised by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, will take place in Chappaqua, New York, which is the Clintons’ hometown. It begins with two days of testimony that will also include former President Bill Clinton, in what is expected to be the first instance of a former US president being compelled to testify before Congress.
The interviews follow months of tense exchanges between the committee, chaired by James Comer and the former first couple. The panel had threatened contempt proceedings after rejecting their earlier offer to provide sworn written statements instead of appearing in person, according to the Associated Press reports.
Speaking earlier to the BBC, Hillary Clinton maintained that she and her husband have limited knowledge of Epstein’s activities. “We have a very clear record that we’ve been willing to talk about,” she said.
Epstein connections with powerful individuals
The investigation comes after renewed political and public pressure to examine connections between Epstein and powerful individuals. US President Donald Trump, who also faced similar scrutiny, had previously authorised the release of case files related to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, AP reported.
Hillary, in a BBC interview last week, said, “Other witnesses were asked to testify. They gave written statements under oath. We offered that.”
“Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump. This is not complicated,” she argued.
Republicans have increasingly focused on Bill Clinton’s past association with Epstein, including trips taken on Epstein’s private jet in the early 2000s for charitable work. Recently released documents and photographs have added to the political spotlight, though Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
Clintons denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes
The Clintons have denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes, accusing Republicans of politicising the issue. Hillary Clinton has argued that the investigation is being used to divert attention from other figures, including Trump and reiterated that both she and her husband are willing to testify publicly.
According to NBC, in an interview last year with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed that Bill Clinton was her friend rather than an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. She said it was she who requested Epstein to allow Clinton, along with members and guests of his foundation, to use his private aircraft in 2002.
Maxwell said she could not recall exactly when she first met Clinton but noted that she was introduced to him by a mutual acquaintance after he left office in 2001. She also stated that she met Hillary Clinton at some point, either in Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and added that she had visited the Clintons’ home in Chappaqua on several occasions, though she did not specify when.
She further told Blanche that Clinton shared a close friendship with billionaire Ted Waitt, whom she said she dated between 2003 and 2010.
