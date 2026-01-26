‘Enough orders from Washington’: Venezuela’s acting president Rodriguez expresses frustration over US pressure

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez expressed frustration over the US interference, stating that she had “enough” of orders from Washington.
Her remarks came during an address to oil workers in the eastern state of Anzoátegui, in reference to pressure from the United States following the capture of Nicolas Maduro.
“Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers,” Rodriguez said.
US carries out first strike on alleged drug boat since capture of Venezuela’s Maduro
The US last week carried out its first known military strike on a vessel accused of drug trafficking since the capture of Maduro earlier this month, the US military said on Friday, according to the Associated Press (AP).
US Southern Command said the strike took place in the eastern Pacific Ocean and targeted a boat that was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations”. Two people were killed, and one person survived, it said.
The military said it informed the US Coast Guard, which launched a search and rescue operation for the survivor.
The strike comes amid increased US military activity in the region following a raid earlier this month in which Maduro and his wife were captured in Caracas and flown to New York to face federal drug trafficking charges.
In recent months, the US military has also focused on seizing oil tankers linked to Venezuela as part of broader operations ordered by US President Donald Trump.
The most recent strikes before Friday occurred in late December, when the military said it hit five suspected drug boats over two days, killing eight people. Others reportedly jumped into the sea, and the Coast Guard later suspended its search efforts.
