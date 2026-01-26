‘Enough orders from Washington’: Venezuela’s acting president Rodriguez expresses frustration over US pressure

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez expressed frustration over the US interference, stating that she had “enough” of orders from Washington.

Her remarks came during an address to oil workers in the eastern state of Anzoátegui, in reference to pressure from the United States following the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

“Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers,” Rodriguez said.

US carries out first strike on alleged drug boat since capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

The US last week carried out its first known military strike on a vessel accused of drug trafficking since the capture of Maduro earlier this month, the US military said on Friday, according to the Associated Press (AP).