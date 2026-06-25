‘A suburb of Islamabad’: Left-wing Danish government wants to ban Islamic call to prayer

Morten Bødskov, a member of the centre-Left Social Democrats party, said the new government would resume an investigation into the legality of imposing a ban. (AI-generated image)

Denmark’s immigration minister Morten Bødskov has announced plans to ban the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, The Telegraph reported. He claims that some parts of the country feel like “a suburb of Islamabad”. Migrants in Denmark continue to face suppression under Bødskov, the report added.

Why is Denmark doing this now?

Denmark is once again considering a nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer, reviving one of Europe’s most contentious immigration debates as the country’s government pushes ahead with some of the continent’s toughest integration policies.

What the immigration minister said

Morten Bødskov, a member of the centre-left Social Democrats party, announced that the new government would resume an investigation into the legality of imposing a ban. “The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops,” Bødskov told news outlet Ritzau. “It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark.”