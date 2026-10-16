UK to ban porn depicting strangulation, incest from November 6: What it means

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

England and Wales will criminalise the possession and publication of specified pornographic images depicting strangulation or suffocation, certain incestuous sexual activity and sexual activity involving someone portrayed as under 16 from November 6, 2026.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 07:13 PM IST
UK TO BAN PORN SHOWING STRANGULATION, INCEST FROM NOV 6: BBC, GUARDIANUK announces ban on porn showing strangulation, incest from Nov 6. (Image for representational purpose only)
Make us preferred source on Google

England and Wales will criminalise the possession and publication of certain pornographic images depicting strangulation, suffocation and incestuous sexual activity from November 6, the British government has announced. The new offences also cover pornography depicting sexual activity involving people who appear to be, or are pretending to be, under 16.

From November 6, it will be a criminal offence in England and Wales to possess or publish specified pornographic images that explicitly and realistically depict:

1. Strangulation or suffocation.
2. Certain incestuous sexual activity, including depictions of people who appear to be close relatives or are pretending to be related. Some step-family and foster-family scenarios are covered where at least one person is, or is portrayed as, under 18.
3. Sexual activity involving someone who appears to be, or is pretending to be, under 16.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

x

 
 

UK LAW · THE COUNTDOWN

New pornography offences: what changes on November 6

Possessing or publishing three categories of pornographic images becomes a criminal offence in England and Wales from November 6, 2026.

NOV 2026
6FRIDAY
5

The offences come into force on Friday, November 6, 2026. The government published its guidance on October 16, three weeks ahead.

 

GUIDANCE OCT 16IN FORCE NOV 6

01

Where the law applies

 
England and Wales

All three new offences, and the November 6 start date in the government’s guidance, apply here.

 
Scotland

Separate provision covers pornographic images of strangulation and suffocation, under Scottish law.

 
Northern Ireland

Separate provision covers pornographic images of strangulation and suffocation.

GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice); Crime and Policing Bill ECHR memorandum, GOV.UK
02

Three categories covered

CATEGORY 1

Explicit, realistic depictions of strangulation or suffocation

THE LEGAL TESTStrangulation generally means one person applying pressure to another’s neck. Suffocation means depriving a person of air in a way that affects their ability to breathe, with or without neck pressure.

CATEGORY 2

Specified penetrative sexual activity between people depicted as related

THE LEGAL TESTA reasonable person would think they are related, or pretending to be, in a specified way: close relatives such as father and daughter or brother and sister, and certain step and foster relationships where one person is, or is pretending to be, under 18.

CATEGORY 3

Sexual activity involving someone depicted as, or pretending to be, under 16

THE LEGAL TESTSexual activity between at least two people where a reasonable person would think at least one of them is, or is pretending to be, under 16.

Not a blanket ban on pornography. The offences cover only these categories, and only images showing people who appear, to a reasonable person, to be real.

GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice)
03

Possession vs publication

POSSESSIONPUBLICATION

Strangulation, suffocation or specified incest imagery

2years max     
5years max     

Under-16 sexual role-play imagery

3years max     
5years max     

These are maximum prison terms, not automatic sentences. Publication carries the same 5-year maximum for all three categories.

GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice)
04

What happens to existing material?

If you possess it

Possession is a continuing act. Anyone who already has a covered image will need to permanently delete it or otherwise get rid of it before November 6.

If you publish it

Anyone making such material available online will need to remove it and stop making it available to others before November 6.

POSSIBLE DEFENCES, ACCORDING TO THE GUIDANCE

Unsolicited materialPOSSESSION ONLY

You were sent the image without asking for it, directly or through someone else, and did not keep it for an unreasonable length of time.

Not seen, no reason to suspectBOTH

You had not seen the image and did not know, or have cause to suspect, it was covered by the offence.

Participant defenceBOTH

You directly took part in the act shown, and other criteria set out in the law are met.

Legitimate reasonBOTH

A defence of having a legitimate reason applies to both offences.

POSSESS

Generally means having custody or control of an image. Courts decide it as a question of fact.

PUBLISH

Giving or making an image available to another person by any means.

GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice)
05

Why the government acted

FEB 2025

Baroness Gabby Bertin’s independent review of pornography regulation is published. It finds strangulation has been effectively established as a “sexual norm”.

JUN 19, 2025

The government says strangulation in pornography will be made illegal, through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill.

NOV 3, 2025

Amendments creating the strangulation and suffocation offence are tabled; the content is also to become a priority offence under the Online Safety Act.

APR 10, 2026

The government announces amendments covering incest imagery and adults role-playing as children.

APR 29, 2026

The Crime and Policing Act 2026 receives royal assent.

OCT 16, 2026

The Ministry of Justice publishes guidance on the offences.

NOV 6, 2026

The offences come into force in England and Wales.

The government’s case: it says pornography has helped make strangulation a “sexual norm”, particularly among young people who may not know its long-term harms, and that role-play content risks normalising child sexual abuse. It presents the offences as part of its pledge to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.

“This isn’t about criminalising harmless sexual preferences.”

Alex Davies-Jones, minister for victims and tackling violence against women and girls

“If you’ve got this material, delete it. If you’re sharing it, stop.”

Alex Davies-Jones

“It is very good news these offences will come into force, and not a moment too soon.”

Baroness Gabby Bertin, author of the 2025 review
GOV.UK press releases (June 19, 2025; Nov 4, 2025; April 10, 2026); legislation.gov.uk; Brit Brief; IBTimes UK

Sources: GOV.UK: “Crime and Policing Act 2026: offences relating to pornography” guidance and Ministry of Justice press releases; Crime and Policing Bill ECHR memorandum; legislation.gov.uk; Brit Brief; IBTimes UK.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

The penalties

The maximum prison sentence for possessing pornography depicting strangulation, suffocation or specified incestuous activity is two years. Possession of images depicting sexual activity involving someone who is, or is pretending to be, under 16 carries a maximum of three years. Publishing or sharing any of the material covered by the new offences can carry a maximum sentence of five years. These are maximum penalties; the sentence in an individual case would depend on the circumstances, the BBC reported.

The Crime and Policing Act

The offences were introduced through the Crime and Policing Act 2026, which received Royal Assent in April. The relevant provisions are due to come into force on November 6.

Independent Pornography Review

The changes follow the Independent Pornography Review, published in 2025 and led by Conservative peer Baroness Gabby Bertin. Commissioned by Rishi Sunak’s government, the review examined the potential harms associated with pornography, including material depicting choking and sexual violence.

The review found depictions of choking were “rife” on popular pornography websites and warned that such material could contribute to the normalisation of sexual violence. It cited an account of a 14-year-old boy asking a teacher how to choke girls during sex as an example of the concerns raised by the content.

Story continues below this ad

Reacting to the announcement, Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones was quoted by the BBC as saying: “If you’ve got this material, delete it. If you’re sharing it, stop.”

She told The Guardian the law is not about “criminalising harmless sexual preferences” but about content that “normalises, or even glorifies” violence against women.

Baroness Bertin told The Guardian and Press Association the decision came “not a moment too soon” and would send “the unequivocal signal” that extreme and violent content that encourages real-life harm is not acceptable.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments