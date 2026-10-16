UK to ban porn depicting strangulation, incest from November 6: What it means

England and Wales will criminalise the possession and publication of certain pornographic images depicting strangulation, suffocation and incestuous sexual activity from November 6, the British government has announced. The new offences also cover pornography depicting sexual activity involving people who appear to be, or are pretending to be, under 16.

From November 6, it will be a criminal offence in England and Wales to possess or publish specified pornographic images that explicitly and realistically depict:

1. Strangulation or suffocation.

2. Certain incestuous sexual activity, including depictions of people who appear to be close relatives or are pretending to be related. Some step-family and foster-family scenarios are covered where at least one person is, or is portrayed as, under 18.

3. Sexual activity involving someone who appears to be, or is pretending to be, under 16.