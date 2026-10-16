UK to ban porn depicting strangulation, incest from November 6: What it means

England and Wales will criminalise the possession and publication of certain pornographic images depicting strangulation, suffocation and incestuous sexual activity from November 6, the British government has announced. The new offences also cover pornography depicting sexual activity involving people who appear to be, or are pretending to be, under 16.
From November 6, it will be a criminal offence in England and Wales to possess or publish specified pornographic images that explicitly and realistically depict:
1. Strangulation or suffocation.
2. Certain incestuous sexual activity, including depictions of people who appear to be close relatives or are pretending to be related. Some step-family and foster-family scenarios are covered where at least one person is, or is portrayed as, under 18.
3. Sexual activity involving someone who appears to be, or is pretending to be, under 16.
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UK LAW · THE COUNTDOWN
New pornography offences: what changes on November 6
Possessing or publishing three categories of pornographic images becomes a criminal offence in England and Wales from November 6, 2026.
The offences come into force on Friday, November 6, 2026. The government published its guidance on October 16, three weeks ahead.
GUIDANCE OCT 16IN FORCE NOV 6
01
Where the law applies
GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice); Crime and Policing Bill ECHR memorandum, GOV.UK
England and Wales
All three new offences, and the November 6 start date in the government’s guidance, apply here.
Scotland
Separate provision covers pornographic images of strangulation and suffocation, under Scottish law.
Northern Ireland
Separate provision covers pornographic images of strangulation and suffocation.
02
Three categories covered
CATEGORY 1
Explicit, realistic depictions of strangulation or suffocation
THE LEGAL TESTStrangulation generally means one person applying pressure to another’s neck. Suffocation means depriving a person of air in a way that affects their ability to breathe, with or without neck pressure.
CATEGORY 2
Specified penetrative sexual activity between people depicted as related
THE LEGAL TESTA reasonable person would think they are related, or pretending to be, in a specified way: close relatives such as father and daughter or brother and sister, and certain step and foster relationships where one person is, or is pretending to be, under 18.
CATEGORY 3
Sexual activity involving someone depicted as, or pretending to be, under 16
THE LEGAL TESTSexual activity between at least two people where a reasonable person would think at least one of them is, or is pretending to be, under 16.
GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice)
Not a blanket ban on pornography. The offences cover only these categories, and only images showing people who appear, to a reasonable person, to be real.
03
Possession vs publication
POSSESSIONPUBLICATION
Strangulation, suffocation or specified incest imagery
Under-16 sexual role-play imagery
These are maximum prison terms, not automatic sentences. Publication carries the same 5-year maximum for all three categories.
GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice)
04
What happens to existing material?
If you possess it
Possession is a continuing act. Anyone who already has a covered image will need to permanently delete it or otherwise get rid of it before November 6.
If you publish it
Anyone making such material available online will need to remove it and stop making it available to others before November 6.
POSSIBLE DEFENCES, ACCORDING TO THE GUIDANCE
Unsolicited materialPOSSESSION ONLY
You were sent the image without asking for it, directly or through someone else, and did not keep it for an unreasonable length of time.
Not seen, no reason to suspectBOTH
You had not seen the image and did not know, or have cause to suspect, it was covered by the offence.
Participant defenceBOTH
You directly took part in the act shown, and other criteria set out in the law are met.
Legitimate reasonBOTH
A defence of having a legitimate reason applies to both offences.
GOV.UK guidance (Ministry of Justice) POSSESS
Generally means having custody or control of an image. Courts decide it as a question of fact.
PUBLISH
Giving or making an image available to another person by any means.
05
Why the government acted
FEB 2025
Baroness Gabby Bertin’s independent review of pornography regulation is published. It finds strangulation has been effectively established as a “sexual norm”.
JUN 19, 2025
The government says strangulation in pornography will be made illegal, through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill.
NOV 3, 2025
Amendments creating the strangulation and suffocation offence are tabled; the content is also to become a priority offence under the Online Safety Act.
APR 10, 2026
The government announces amendments covering incest imagery and adults role-playing as children.
APR 29, 2026
The Crime and Policing Act 2026 receives royal assent.
OCT 16, 2026
The Ministry of Justice publishes guidance on the offences.
NOV 6, 2026
The offences come into force in England and Wales.
The government’s case: it says pornography has helped make strangulation a “sexual norm”, particularly among young people who may not know its long-term harms, and that role-play content risks normalising child sexual abuse. It presents the offences as part of its pledge to halve violence against women and girls within a decade.
“This isn’t about criminalising harmless sexual preferences.”
Alex Davies-Jones, minister for victims and tackling violence against women and girls
“If you’ve got this material, delete it. If you’re sharing it, stop.”
Alex Davies-Jones
GOV.UK press releases (June 19, 2025; Nov 4, 2025; April 10, 2026); legislation.gov.uk; Brit Brief; IBTimes UK
“It is very good news these offences will come into force, and not a moment too soon.”
Baroness Gabby Bertin, author of the 2025 review
Sources: GOV.UK: “Crime and Policing Act 2026: offences relating to pornography” guidance and Ministry of Justice press releases; Crime and Policing Bill ECHR memorandum; legislation.gov.uk; Brit Brief; IBTimes UK.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
The penalties
The maximum prison sentence for possessing pornography depicting strangulation, suffocation or specified incestuous activity is two years. Possession of images depicting sexual activity involving someone who is, or is pretending to be, under 16 carries a maximum of three years. Publishing or sharing any of the material covered by the new offences can carry a maximum sentence of five years. These are maximum penalties; the sentence in an individual case would depend on the circumstances, the BBC reported.
The Crime and Policing Act
The offences were introduced through the Crime and Policing Act 2026, which received Royal Assent in April. The relevant provisions are due to come into force on November 6.
Independent Pornography Review
The changes follow the Independent Pornography Review, published in 2025 and led by Conservative peer Baroness Gabby Bertin. Commissioned by Rishi Sunak’s government, the review examined the potential harms associated with pornography, including material depicting choking and sexual violence.
The review found depictions of choking were “rife” on popular pornography websites and warned that such material could contribute to the normalisation of sexual violence. It cited an account of a 14-year-old boy asking a teacher how to choke girls during sex as an example of the concerns raised by the content.
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Reacting to the announcement, Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones was quoted by the BBC as saying: “If you’ve got this material, delete it. If you’re sharing it, stop.”
She told The Guardian the law is not about “criminalising harmless sexual preferences” but about content that “normalises, or even glorifies” violence against women.
Baroness Bertin told The Guardian and Press Association the decision came “not a moment too soon” and would send “the unequivocal signal” that extreme and violent content that encourages real-life harm is not acceptable.