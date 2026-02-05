‘Engagement at highest levels underway’: Trump envoy Sergio Gor hails India-US ties

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor expressed optimism about the India-US relationship, stating that the engagement is “happening at the highest levels” and that Washington is ready to take the partnership to the next level.

Gor took to his X account and said, “Engagement at the highest levels is currently happening. The United States is ready to elevate this relationship even further. Limitless Potential!”

Engagement at the highest levels is currently happening. The United States is ready to elevate this relationship even further. Limitless Potential! @DrSJaishankar @SecRubio @SecScottBessent pic.twitter.com/QtUw8aiZZb — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 5, 2026

His comments come amid ongoing talks between New Delhi and Washington on trade and strategic cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss advancing economic partnership and cooperation on critical minerals exploration.

Jaishankar and Rubio ‘welcome’ India-US trade deal, discuss critical minerals and energy security

Jaishankar met Rubio in Washington DC, on Tuesday (February 3), where the two discussed “formalising” bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing. Jaishankar and Rubio also “commended” the trade deal between India and the US.

“Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide-ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X after the meeting.

“Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests,” he said.

Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues. Facets of India – US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and… pic.twitter.com/1rbXJHgEQY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2026

Rubio, in a post on X, said that he and Jaishankar held discussions on bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and also discussed working together to unlock new economic opportunities between the countries.

“Met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to discuss our bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and work together to unlock new economic opportunities between our two countries. We also commended the trade deal between the United States and India,” the US Secretary of State said in a post on his official X account.

Jaishankar also met Bessent and had a discussion on the advancement of India – US economic partnership and strategic cooperation.

“Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India – US economic partnership and strategic cooperation,” he wrote in a post on X.