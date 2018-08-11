Employee takes off in empty airplane from Seattle’s airport, crashes

The pilot appeared to have acted alone and was likely killed in the crash (Photo via Reuters) The pilot appeared to have acted alone and was likely killed in the crash (Photo via Reuters)

An airline employee took off in an airplane at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Friday in an unauthorized flight before crashing in the south Puget Sound, the airport said on social media. No passengers were onboard and normal operations have resumed at the airfield, the airport said on Twitter.

There was no indication that the incident was an act of terror, Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor told KIRO7 news station in Seattle.

We’ve confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We’re working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

Pastor said the pilot appeared to have acted alone and was likely killed in the crash.

Alaska Airlines said that it was aware of an unauthorized take-off of a Q400 airplane operated by a sister carrier Horizon Air.

“More information as we learn more,” it said on Twitter.

Two military F-15s pursued the plane but were not involved in the crash, KIRO7 reported.

