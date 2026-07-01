Two people climb New York City’s Empire State Building for ‘marriage proposal’

Two people were arrested after they climbed the New York City Empire State Building on Wednesday and unfurled a large banner urging world peace, and the stunt apparently turned into a “marriage proposal”.

The pair, dressed in black outfits, climbed to the top of the skyscraper’s antenna ​spire, where the red light was glowing, which is around 1,454 feet above the sidewalk of midtown Manhattan, Reuters reported.

Proposal atop the Empire State Building? pic.twitter.com/ngV2b5eaZr — CSPAN (@cspan) July 1, 2026

The black coloured banner with all capital white letters appeared to read: “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”