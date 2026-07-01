Two people climb New York City’s Empire State Building for ‘marriage proposal’

Empire State Building climbers were arrested after scaling the iconic New York skyscraper, displaying a world peace banner before the stunt reportedly turned into a marriage proposal.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiJul 1, 2026 11:17 PM IST
empire state buildingTwo people stand on the tip of the antenna of the Empire State Building while holding a banner. (AP Photo)
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Two people were arrested after they climbed the New York City Empire State Building on Wednesday and unfurled a large banner urging world peace, and the stunt apparently turned into a “marriage proposal”.

The pair, dressed in black outfits, climbed to the top of the skyscraper’s antenna ​spire, where the red light was glowing, which is around 1,454 feet above the sidewalk of midtown Manhattan,  Reuters reported.

The black coloured banner with all capital white letters appeared to read: “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”

 

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