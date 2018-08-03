Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says freedom of speech indispensable in “new Zimbabwe”

Anyone is free to address the media at any time, said President Mnangagwa

By: Reuters | Harare | Updated: August 3, 2018 7:23:05 pm
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday that freedom of speech was an indispensable part of the “new Zimbabwe,” criticising earlier scenes where police chased away journalists waiting for a briefing by his main rival in this week’s presidential election.

“The scenes today at the Bronte Hotel have no place in our society and we are urgently investigating the matter to understand exactly what happened,” Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter.

“We won the election freely and fairly, and have nothing to hide or fear. Anyone is free to address the media at any time,” he added.

