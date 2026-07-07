Damascus hit by explosions during French President Macron’s meet with Syria leader

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Explosions shook Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Tuesday while French President Emmanuel Macron was holding talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a visit.
The blasts occurred near the Four Seasons Hotel shortly after Macron arrived at the presidential palace for his meeting with al-Sharaa. According to Le Monde, which quoted Syrian media reports, Macron was staying at the Four Seasons Hotel during his visit.
Local newspaper Al-Watan and Syria TV reported that two explosions were heard in central Damascus. A large column of smoke was seen rising from the area following the blasts.
Videos shared on social media appeared to show a vehicle engulfed in flames, while blood stains were visible on the street near the scene.
Officials did not immediately confirm the number of casualties, and no individual or group claimed responsibility for the explosions.
France later said Macron was safe and that his visit to Syria will continue as planned.
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