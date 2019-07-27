Toggle Menu
Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump discussed need for broad digital tax dealhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/emmanuel-macron-donald-trump-discussed-need-for-broad-digital-tax-deal-5855831/

Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump discussed need for broad digital tax deal

The exchange - which partly centered on Iran and the upcoming summit of the G7 group of rich nations in August - came after Trump earlier said he would hit France with "substantial reciprocal action" after Paris announced a tax that will affect US technology companies.

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Macron donald trump, Emmanuel Macron donald trump talk, world news
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump discussed the need for broad digital tax deal over a telephonic call. (Francois Guillot/Pool via Reuters)

France’s Emmanuel Macron discussed the need for an international agreement on taxing digital service companies with US President Donald Trump in a call on Friday, the French president’s office said.

The exchange – which partly centered on Iran and the upcoming summit of the G7 group of rich nations in August – came after Trump earlier said he would hit France with “substantial reciprocal action” after Paris announced a tax that will affect US technology companies.

“The president also underlined that the G7 summit would be an important opportunity to move towards a universal taxation of digital activities, which is in our common interest, and which we need to keep working on in order to obtain a broad international agreement,” Macron’s office said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Thousands protest against activist slayings in Colombia
2 Singaporean Chinese man gets 4 weeks in jail for racist remarks on Indian national
3 German politicians in two minds about Boris Johnson