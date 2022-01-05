Emma Watson’s pro-Palestinian post triggers controversy

‘Harry Potter’ actor Emma Watson faced criticism on Wednesday after she uploaded a message in support of the Palestinian cause.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share an image of a banner with “Solidarity is a verb” written on it, along with the caption: “Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.” — Sara Ahmed.

She also tagged the social media handle of badactivistcollective, which identifies itself as a group of “change-makers, artists, story-tellers and activists” fighting for the liberation of people. According to The Guardian, the image Watson shared was originally posted by the collective during the 2021 Israel-Palestine violence.

Even as several activists lauded Watson’s stance, ex-minister and former Israel envoy to the UN Danny Danon termed her as an antisemite. “10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of Watson’s post.

10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.@EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/Qaqkx36JSg — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 3, 2022

Israel’s current UN envoy Gilad Erdan too chimed in, criticising Watson with references to the Harry Potter world.

“Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!” he wrote on Twitter.

Watson, best known for portraying Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014 and has worked with the Group of Seven (G7) political forum’s advisory body as a women’s right activist and gender equality advocate.

This is not the first time that the actor has used her social media handles to convey socio-political messages. During the Glasgow climate summit, Watson’s Instagram page was handed over to climate activists.