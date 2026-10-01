Emirates’ Dubai-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after medical emergency

An Emirates flight from Dubai to London’s Heathrow International Airport has been diverted to Frankfurt after a passenger experienced a medical emergency onboard. The flight, EK31, was operating from Dubai to London Heathrow when the medical situation occurred during the journey.
According to Emirates, the cabin crew provided assistance to the passenger during the flight. Medical support was also arranged in Frankfurt ahead of the aircraft’s arrival. The aircraft landed safely at Frankfurt Airport, where the passenger disembarked to receive further medical attention.
Emirates: Flight #EK31 from Dubai to London Heathrow diverted to Frankfurt due to a medical emergency involving a passenger onboard.
Our cabin crew provided assistance during the flight, and medical support was arranged on arrival. The aircraft landed safely in Frankfurt, where…
Emirates said the flight is expected to continue its journey from Frankfurt to London Heathrow at approximately 6 pm local time (Frankfurt).
“The flight path of Emirates Flight number “EK 31,” heading from Dubai to London Heathrow Airport, was diverted to Frankfurt after one of the passengers experienced a medical emergency on board the aircraft. The flight crew provided the necessary assistance to the passenger during the journey, and coordination was made with the relevant authorities to provide medical support upon arrival. The aircraft landed safely in Frankfurt, where the passenger was transferred to receive further medical care. The flight is expected to resume its path to London Heathrow Airport around 6:00 PM local time in Frankfurt,” an Emirates Airlines spokesperson said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More