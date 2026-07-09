Emirates A380 double-decker aircraft to fly between Dubai and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru from October

Emirates A380 double-decker plane: Emirates will deploy its flagship Airbus A380 superjumbo aircraft on flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from October, expanding the double-decker jet’s footprint in India amid strong travel demand.
The move means passengers flying from India’s three busiest international gateways to Dubai will have access to Emirates’ largest aircraft, offering more seats, Premium Economy cabins and enhanced onboard amenities during the busy travel season.
“Given the strong demand for travel to and from India, it is an honour to expand our A380 footprint in the country, with Delhi joining Mumbai and Bengaluru as our third A380 destination,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said.
“From October, Emirates’ flagship A380 to operate to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Kolkata to be served by A350, featuring signature Premium Economy cabins,” Emirates said in a statement.
According to Airbus, the A380 has made a major impact on the long-haul market since it entered into service in October 2007. The aircraft has not only helped increase passenger traffic but has also improved airline revenues, particularly during peak travel seasons.
According to the release, Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin on the A380 will be located on the upper deck. It will feature spacious leather seats with generous recline arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration, along with full leg and footrests, six-way adjustable headrests, built-in charging ports, etc. The passengers will also have access to a 13.3-inch personal screen for in-flight entertainment.
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“The A380 will operate on flights EK512/513 in a four-class configuration, complementing the deployment of Emirates’ retrofitted B777 aircraft,” it added.
The airline also plans to introduce its Premium Economy cabin to flights connecting six Indian cities by the end of October. It added that passengers travelling to Dubai will be able to book Premium Economy seats on its services from Delhi (four daily flights), Kolkata (12 weekly flights), Mumbai (22 weekly flights), Ahmedabad (nine weekly flights), Bengaluru (seven weekly flights), and Kochi (two weekly flights).
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More