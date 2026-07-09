Emirates A380 double-decker aircraft to fly between Dubai and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru from October

Emirates' new flights will connect between Dubai and Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. (Image generated using AI)

Emirates A380 double-decker plane: Emirates will deploy its flagship Airbus A380 superjumbo aircraft on flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from October, expanding the double-decker jet’s footprint in India amid strong travel demand.

The move means passengers flying from India’s three busiest international gateways to Dubai will have access to Emirates’ largest aircraft, offering more seats, Premium Economy cabins and enhanced onboard amenities during the busy travel season.

“Given the strong demand for travel to and from India, it is an honour to expand our A380 footprint in the country, with Delhi joining Mumbai and Bengaluru as our third A380 destination,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said.