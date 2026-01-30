Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Elon Musk’s SpaceX said to consider merger with Tesla or xAI, reports

SpaceX has discussed the feasibility of a tie-up with Tesla, an idea some investors have been pushing.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readJan 30, 2026 05:27 AM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 05:27 AM IST
Elon MuskElon Musk attends the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is considering a potential ‍merger ⁠with Tesla, as well as an ​alternative ‌combination with artificial-intelligence firm ​xAI, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, ‌citing people familiar with the matter. Tesla’s ‌shares ‌were up ‌3% ‍after ⁠the ​bell following ⁠the report.

SpaceX has discussed the feasibility of a tie-up with Tesla, an idea some investors have been pushing.

However the company has also explored a possible combination with xAI ahead of a potential stock market listing.

Also read Nasa to bring 4 SpaceX Crew-11 astronauts home in the first medical evacuation from ISS

The discussions are at an early stage and no decision has been taken, the people said. They asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Musk has been sounding out advisers and investors on different merger options involving SpaceX, Tesla and xAI, as he weighs how best to align his companies’ long-term goals.
Neither SpaceX, Tesla nor xAI has publicly commented on the reports.

Story continues below this ad

Musk, who runs all three companies, has previously said they work closely together in areas such as technology, data and talent. Any merger would face scrutiny from investors and regulators, given Musk’s overlapping roles and influence across the firms.

Most Read
1We will have to send fighter jets to their airspace if Canada doesn’t buy F-35s from US, says ambassador  
2Russia invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for peace talks
3‘Trade more important than ending war in Ukraine’: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent slams EU over FTA with India
4‘My partner is half Indian, son’s name is Shekhar’: Elon Musk retorts at Indian-American billionaire Khosla over ‘racism’ allegations
5US cybersecurity chief at centre of ChatGPT security controversy: Who is Madhu Gottumukkala, and what landed him in soup
6Imran Khan ‘incommunicado’: Jailed Pak’s ex-PM faces permanent vision loss as PTI claims medical neglect

Tesla shares have been volatile in recent months, while SpaceX remains privately held and is one of the world’s most valuable startups. xAI, launched in 2023, is Musk’s push into artificial intelligence and is behind the chatbot Grok.

Sources cautioned that the talks could still fall apart and may not lead to any deal.

(With inputs from agencies)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 29, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us