What is X Money? Elon Musk’s new app offers payments, banking and 6% yield

X users can now send money, receive paychecks, pay bills, and use a Visa debit card without leaving the app.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 28, 2026 08:28 AM IST First published on: Jul 28, 2026 at 08:28 AM IST
Elon musk X moneyX has started a nationwide rollout of X Money. (File Photo)

X has begun a nationwide rollout of ‘X Money’, a new financial service built directly into its social media app for Premium and Premium+ subscribers.

The launch marks one of Elon Musk’s biggest steps yet toward turning X into an all-in-one platform combining social networking, payments and everyday banking.

What does X Money offer?

The service includes deposit accounts, instant peer-to-peer payments, a Visa debit card, and direct deposit, all without leaving the app. Subscribers can send money to other X users through their handles with no transfer fees, pay bills, send wire transfers, mail physical checks, and receive paychecks. Eligible users may get their paycheck up to two days earlier than a traditional bank deposit.

The X Card, a Visa debit card linked to the service, offers 3 per cent cashback on eligible purchases, no foreign transaction fees, and free ATM withdrawals. It works anywhere Visa is accepted and supports digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Security relies on passkeys rather than passwords, with users able to set transaction limits and add extra verification for certain payments.

Premium+ subscribers can earn up to 6 per cent annual percentage yield on eligible deposits, while Premium subscribers can access the same rate after meeting direct deposit requirements.

Who actually holds the money?

X itself does not operate as a bank. Deposit accounts are held through Cross River Bank, an FDIC-member institution based in New Jersey, with standard FDIC insurance covering deposits up to $250,000 per depositor.

X also runs a cash sweep programme that spreads customer balances across several partner banks, which it says can extend combined FDIC pass-through insurance up to $10 million, though this protection only applies under specific conditions if a partner bank fails. Visa powers the debit card network and instant transfers through Visa Direct, a partnership dating back to early 2025.

Story continues below this ad

What are the current limits?

The service currently supports only traditional currency, with no Bitcoin, stablecoin or blockchain-based transfers, though executives have said they’re open to adding stablecoin features later.

Most Read
1Seattle shooting: 3 killed, 5 injured near iconic Space Needle
2‘No path forward except Jihad’: Khamenei’s direct message to Hezbollah
3Kidnapped in Mali, Indian-origin diamond trader released after family pays Rs 44 crore ransom
4‘Guardians of world’: Trump posts AI images showing US seizing Iranian tanker, striking Kharg oil terminal
5Victims, suspects, motive: What we know so far about Seattle festival shooting
61 killed in communal clash in Nepal’s India-bordering Sunsari; prohibitory orders imposed

X Payments currently holds money transmitter licenses in 41 states and Washington, DC, but has not yet secured approval in New York or Massachusetts, where regulators are still reviewing its plans.

Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concerns in April about consumer protections, financial stability and national security risks tied to the service, pointing to past FDIC enforcement actions against Cross River Bank in 2018 and 2023.

Whether X Money can clear remaining regulatory hurdles and convince users to treat X as their main financial hub remains an open question.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments