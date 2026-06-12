Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX’s record $75 billion IPO

Following the SpaceX market debut, Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire (AP Photo)

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has become the first person in the world to get the “trillionaire” tag. Investor confidence in Musk’s businesses was on full display on Thursday when SpaceX, which deals in reusable rockets, satellites and artificial intelligence, secured a record USD 75 billion through its initial public offering, reported news agency Reuters.

Alongside electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, SpaceX sits at the heart of Musk’s business empire.

Before the share offering, Forbes estimated Musk’s net worth at around USD 780 billion, placing him comfortably ahead of the second-richest individual, Alphabet co-founder Larry Page.

Matt Durot, deputy editor at Forbes Wealth was quoted as saying by Reuters: “The second richest person has been hovering around $300 billion, so about less than one-third of what Musk can potentially be worth tomorrow.” “And only one other person, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, has ever been worth USD 400 billion.”