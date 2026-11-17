Considered the crown jewel of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, tech entrepreneur Jensen Huang, who stepped down from the role of chief executive at Nvidia after reports of extramarital affairs last week, has received support from some of the big names in Silicon Valley who have also launched a campaign to back the co-founder of the semiconductor firm.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, US President Donald Trump, and several others have praised Huang on social media and urged the company’s board to consider reinstating him. They have said that if the Nvidia board fails to bring back Huang, it could maim the United States’ aspirations and business deals within the expanding AI sector, Al Jazeera reported.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang at a Shanghai restaurant. (Credit: X/@vivilinsv) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang at a Shanghai restaurant. (Credit: X/@vivilinsv)

Why Jensen Huang’s Nvidia leadership matters to the US

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, and the semiconductor chip manufacturing company has since then become one of the world’s most valuable firms with a market valuation of over $4 trillion, and has ensured that America keeps up the race to secure AI dominance over China.

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After reports of affairs started to tumble out of Nvidia’s closet, Huang came under a tight spot and announced his resignation last week. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, was announced as the interim CEO by the board.

190,000 signatures in campaign for Huang’s return

An online petition, StandWithJensen, was started to back Huang’s return; it received more than 190,000 signatures from Huang’s peers, former and current Nvidia employees, among other supporters.

Elon Musk warns Nvidia could lose key business deals

SpaceX CEO and world’s richest person, Musk, praised Huang’s business acumen and asserted that Nvidia could lose business without the tech entrepreneur at the helm. “Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract. Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost,” Musk wrote in an X post.

Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract. Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2026

According to a Financial Times report, Huang is discussing with his close confidants a possible return to Nvidia. However, the board is reportedly not weighing a return for Jensen Huang ​as CEO.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and boardroom battle comparisons

But angel investor Elad Gil, who has previously worked for Google and Twitter, believes it’s an appropriate time for “founders to revisit their board” to avoid a “coup” in the company. Gil drew a parallel between Huang’s resignation and OpenAI CEO Altman’s removal from the company in 2023 over allegations that he was pushing profit over AI safety.

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Altman was reinstated at OpenAI a few days later after he started receiving job offers from the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. “Reset your board during good times to avoid sudden action during bad times,” Gil said.

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick also backs Huang

Huang has also received support from Uber’s cofounder and former CEO, Travis Kalanick. Travis was also asked to resign in 2017 after the board said the cab aggregator’s chief executive failed to act on sexual harassment cases in the company.