Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Agency heading Thai cave rescue says no thanks to Elon Musk’s ‘tiny, kid sized submarine’

Agency heading Thai cave rescue says no thanks to Elon Musk’s ‘tiny, kid sized submarine’

Elon Musk had named the mini rescue pod 'Wild Boar' after the soccer team, whose members are trapped in a cave.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 2:00:19 pm
Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Thailand, Thaland caves rescue, Elon Musk Thailand Caves rescue, Elon Musk mini submarine, Elon Musk tiny kid sized submarine, Elon Musk Wild Boar Elon Musk said that the mini-pod was ready for use, if needed. (Source: Twitter/Elon Musk)

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced Monday that he had reached Thailand along with his highly publicised ‘tiny, kid-sized’ submarine to aid in the rescue of boys from a Thai soccer team, who are stuck in a cave. However, officials scotched any chance of using the mini sub, made of rocket parts, to rescue the remaining boys.

“Mini-sub is ready if needed,” Musk tweeted, adding, “Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future.”

The head of the agency coordinating the rescue operation, Narongsak Osatanakorn, said that he was grateful for Musk’s support but the equipment was impractical for the rescue mission.

Follow Thai cave rescue LIVE updates

Musk garnered headlines by initially suggesting ideas like the installation of a giant air tube inside the cave complex and using his firm’s penetrating radar to dig holes to reach the boys. Later, Musk posted videos showing the testing a mini-pod that could be potentially used to rescue the boys stuck in the cave.

Twelve boys and their coach were stranded when they went exploring the Tham Luang Nang Non cave after a practice game on June 23. Torrential rainfall and flooding cut off their escape route and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement