Agency heading Thai cave rescue says no thanks to Elon Musk’s ‘tiny, kid sized submarine’

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced Monday that he had reached Thailand along with his highly publicised ‘tiny, kid-sized’ submarine to aid in the rescue of boys from a Thai soccer team, who are stuck in a cave. However, officials scotched any chance of using the mini sub, made of rocket parts, to rescue the remaining boys.

“Mini-sub is ready if needed,” Musk tweeted, adding, “Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future.”

Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

The head of the agency coordinating the rescue operation, Narongsak Osatanakorn, said that he was grateful for Musk’s support but the equipment was impractical for the rescue mission.

Musk garnered headlines by initially suggesting ideas like the installation of a giant air tube inside the cave complex and using his firm’s penetrating radar to dig holes to reach the boys. Later, Musk posted videos showing the testing a mini-pod that could be potentially used to rescue the boys stuck in the cave.

Twelve boys and their coach were stranded when they went exploring the Tham Luang Nang Non cave after a practice game on June 23. Torrential rainfall and flooding cut off their escape route and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

