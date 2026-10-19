Elon Musk plans to give every kid in America a share of SpaceX. What it means

Technology billionaire Elon Musk on Monday announced that he plans to give every child in the United States one share of SpaceX by next year, and that it’ll be the first of several other offerings.

Writing on his social media platform X, Musk said, “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many.”

Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026

What is Musk’s SpaceX share giveaway plan?

SpaceX, which is an American aerospace manufacturer and provider of space transportation, was founded by Musk in 2002 and operates Starlink satellite internet service and other space programmes.

According to a Business Insider report, if Musk goes ahead with the plan and distributes one share to every kid in the United States, it would cover approximately 72 million people. At the current share price of SpaceX, the stock would be worth about $10.5 billion. However, Musk didn’t explain how the giveaway’s share structure would work.

SpaceX COO and President Gwynne Shotwell has already pledged a personal donation of $320 million in SpaceX stock for more than 2 million children, Yahoo News reported.

How does this compare with Trump Accounts?

Musk’s announcement comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s administration’s “Trump Accounts” initiative, which essentially provides eligible children with investment accounts and a federal speed deposit up to $1,000 for those born between 2025 and 2028.

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Anthropic pledges 5% of shares for public good

Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic, which owns Claude AI, on Monday announced its commitment of 5 per cent of its shares to a fund that will make donations for the “public good.” The decision by Anthropic comes months ahead of the company’s potential stock market debut, which could value the firm at more than $1 trillion.

In response to Anthropic’s announcement, Musk said, “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public. This is what I will be doing.”