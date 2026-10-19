Elon Musk plans to give every kid in America a share of SpaceX. What it means

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Elon Musk plans to give every child in America one SpaceX share by 2027, potentially reaching 72 million children in a multibillion-dollar giveaway.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 05:13 PM IST First published on: Oct 19, 2026 at 05:13 PM IST
elon musk, spacexElon Musk enters the stage wearing a cheesehead during a town hall in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo)

Technology billionaire Elon Musk on Monday announced that he plans to give every child in the United States one share of SpaceX by next year, and that it’ll be the first of several other offerings.

Writing on his social media platform X, Musk said, “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many.”

What is Musk’s SpaceX share giveaway plan?

SpaceX, which is an American aerospace manufacturer and provider of space transportation, was founded by Musk in 2002 and operates Starlink satellite internet service and other space programmes.

According to a Business Insider report, if Musk goes ahead with the plan and distributes one share to every kid in the United States, it would cover approximately 72 million people. At the current share price of SpaceX, the stock would be worth about $10.5 billion. However, Musk didn’t explain how the giveaway’s share structure would work.

SpaceX COO and President Gwynne Shotwell has already pledged a personal donation of $320 million in SpaceX stock for more than 2 million children, Yahoo News reported.

How does this compare with Trump Accounts?

Musk’s announcement comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s administration’s “Trump Accounts” initiative, which essentially provides eligible children with investment accounts and a federal speed deposit up to $1,000 for those born between 2025 and 2028.

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Anthropic pledges 5% of shares for public good

Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic, which owns Claude AI, on Monday announced its commitment of 5 per cent of its shares to a fund that will make donations for the “public good.” The decision by Anthropic comes months ahead of the company’s potential stock market debut, which could value the firm at more than $1 trillion.

In response to Anthropic’s announcement, Musk said, “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public. This is what I will be doing.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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