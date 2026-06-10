‘Misleading claims’: Starlink denies approval delay, says discussions with Centre ‘encouraging’

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The Elon Musk owned-SpaceX Starlink on Wednesday said it is in discussions with the Centre and has received positive responses regarding its role in supporting the India’s connectivity objectives. The satellite internet provider earlier applied for permission to launch satellite communication services in India. Starlink has already been granted the license to provide satellite based broadband in India. Final clearances to start commercial operations are awaited.
Responding to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources and claimed that the government has “effectively stalled approvals” for Starlink’s commercial rollout. The report said that the government was concerned over the use of Starlink satellite terminals during the Iran conflict. Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations, however, dismissed the report.
Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources.
We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a… https://t.co/BQdcDHmPaf
— Lauren Dreyer (@LaurenDreyer) June 9, 2026
Posting on X on Wednesday, Dreyer said Starlink continues to hold “active and productive” discussions with the Indian government and described reports suggesting otherwise as misleading and based on unverified claims.
She stated that the company has complied with all regulatory and compliance requirements and has maintained a transparent and responsible approach throughout its engagement with the government.
All 3 applicants – Starlink, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat Oneweb and Jio-SGS(Space Technology Ltd) have received licenses from the DoT. All of them are now awaiting spectrum allocation to roll out their services.
Dreyer said the company has received consistently encouraging feedback regarding Starlink’s technology and its ability to contribute to India’s efforts to improve connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas.
She reiterated Starlink’s commitment to the Indian market and said the company remains focused on working closely with the government to introduce its services in the country at the earliest.
According to Dreyer, Starlink has also developed a customised deployment model specifically for India to meet the country’s technology, regulatory and security requirements. She said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to operating within India’s strategic and sovereign framework.
(With PTI inputs)
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