‘Misleading claims’: Starlink denies approval delay, says discussions with Centre ‘encouraging’

The Elon Musk owned-SpaceX Starlink on Wednesday said it is in discussions with the Centre and has received positive responses regarding its role in supporting the India’s connectivity objectives. The satellite internet provider earlier applied for permission to launch satellite communication services in India. Starlink has already been granted the license to provide satellite based broadband in India. Final clearances to start commercial operations are awaited.

Is Starlink rollout stalled by government?

Responding to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources and claimed that the government has “effectively stalled approvals” for Starlink’s commercial rollout. The report said that the government was concerned over the use of Starlink satellite terminals during the Iran conflict. Lauren Dreyer, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations, however, dismissed the report.