Elon Musk’s SpaceX debris crashes into hill on remote Australian farm

Updated: August 4, 2022 1:47:58 pm
Space debris found on remote farmland more than 400 kilometers south of Sydney belongs to a craft built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the Australian Space Agency said.
Technical experts have visited the impact site in the Snowy Mountains, a wilderness area in New South Wales state, and confirmed the pieces came from a SpaceX mission, the agency said Thursday.
Among the images on local media, one shows a shard of darkened debris, wider and taller than an adult human, standing upright after apparently spearing into an open hillside.
The parts belong to a SpaceX Crew-1 Trunk that reentered Earth’s atmosphere July 9, according to Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist from the Australian National University who visited the farm.
US space officials last month rebuked China after remnants of a massive Chinese rocket fell back to Earth over the Indian Ocean. Debris like that carried “a significant risk of loss of life and property,” NASA said.
I just got back from Dalgety, NSW. I was busy confirming that parts of a @SpaceX Crew-1 Trunk capsule crashed into a few paddocks in rural NSW! More info to come:https://t.co/2VJzeYMhhn pic.twitter.com/sQsE4WAxRq
— Brad Tucker (@btucker22) July 29, 2022
Australia’s space agency warned the public not to handle or retrieve suspected space debris, advising them instead to contact SpaceX on its debris hotline. “The agency is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer-space activities, including debris mitigation,” it said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Astrophysicist Tucker said on his YouTube channel that the parts are the largest collection of space junk found in Australia since 1979. SpaceX didn’t reply to an email asking if the company would pick up the pieces.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
DDLJ musical faces flak for casting a white actor to play Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, chef Vikas Khanna reacts: ‘let’s not make our kids feel less’
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip left a fuming White House scrambling for a plan
Salma Khan and Helen sing for Arpita Khan as she cuts her birthday cake, fans miss Salman Khan as family parties together
IndiGo to add a third ramp as it aims for faster turnaround times
Batgirl directors shocked after the movie is shelved: ‘We wish fans had the opportunity to embrace the final film’
Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan wearing pink power suit; draws mixed reactions from netizens
GSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check score at gseb.org
Govt trying to intimidate us, we are not scared: Rahul Gandhi after ED seals Young Indian office
BJP sees chink in AAP armour as Delhi liquor policy is revoked, to use it as campaign tool in Gujarat
Booking.com scam lands tourists knocking at private home in London
Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, applauds Deepak Dobriyal’s performance: ‘Heartwarming’
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned