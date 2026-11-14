‘Reinstate Jensen’: Elon Musk signs petition in support of Nvidia chief

Tesla CEO and US billionaire Elon Musk has called for the return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia days after the giant chipmaker’s chief stepped down following fallout over his affair with alleged Chinese spy.

Musk said he had signed a petition for Huang’s reinstatement a day after his resignation.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk said in response to a social media post calling for reinstating Jensen back.

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Huang’s exit marks a tumultuous week for Nvidia and for the US chipmaker market, which is set to suffer far-reaching consequences.

@yunta_tsai A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2026

While Huang has stepped down as Nvidia’s executive, the FBI is probing the alleged Chinese link of his girlfriend Alice Huang.

It was not yet clear which petition Musk was referring to, but the names of the Tesla CEO along with other tech executives were listed on a petition at the portal- standwithjensen.com.

The petition, signed by thousands of signatories, said, “We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process.”

In response to another post suggesting that Musk hire the former Nvidia CEO, the Tesla CEO replied: “That would be an honor.”

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Last month, The New York Times reported that Jensen had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who the US authorities investigated and concluded to be a Chinese ​intelligence asset.

Huang enjoys close relation with US President Donald Trump. Trump had urged Huang to fight for his job in a call on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.