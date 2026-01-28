‘My partner is half Indian, son’s name is Shekhar’: Elon Musk retorts at Indian-American billionaire Khosla over ‘racism’ allegations

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has hit back at Indian-American billionaire investor Vinod Khosla after a heated social media exchange over race. The controversy started when Musk, in a post on X, claimed that the population of White people on Earth is decreasing.

In the post on X, Musk wrote, “White people are a rapidly diminishing minority of the global population.” This received a sharp response from Khosla who said that Musk doesn’t want “Make America Great Again (MAGA) but White America Great Again (WAGA) in the US.”

.@elonmusk doesn't want MAGA, he wants WAGA or "white America great again" as a racism is great and desirable" paradigm. All non-whites in @tesla, @SpaceX @X etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your linkedin! https://t.co/NmbM19AnnC — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 27, 2026

Venture capitalist Khosla accused the SpaceX owner of racism and stated that Musk said it because “racism is great and desirable paradigm.” Khosla, in the X post added, “All non-whites in Tesla and SpaceX and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your LinkedIn!”

Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous asshole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard.



My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honor of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2026

Musk levelled allegations that Khosla has tried to stop the common people from using a beach near his house, an accusation which the tech billionaire has made in the past against Khosla. Musk was highlighting multiple lawsuits filed by Khosla to restrict public access to Martins Beach near his house.

Responding to racism allegations, Musk in the X post wrote,

The two billionaires have had a history of sparring against each other on social media over several issues.

During the 2024 US presidential elections, Musk had urged Khosla to support Republican leader Donald Trump but the Indian-American investor had responded, saying it was hard for him to support someone “with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me.”