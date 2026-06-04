Elon Musk hails Pakistan court’s death sentences for two men convicted in 2020 motorway gang-rape of French woman

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday hailed a Pakistani court’s decision to uphold the death sentences of two men convicted in the 2020 gang-rape of a French woman on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, a case which had triggered outrage across Pakistan and renewed debates over women’s safety and the criminal justice system.

Reacting to the verdict on X, Musk called the decision a positive step for justice. His post came after Pakistan’s Lahore High Court dismissed the convicts’ appeals and upheld the punishments awarded by a trial court.

“Bravo Pakistan! This is what we should be doing in the West,” Musk posted on X. Bravo Pakistan! This is what we should be doing in the West. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2026

What was the Lahore motorway rape case?

The case dates back to September 2020, when a 32-year-old French woman of Pakistani origin was travelling with her three children on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway in Punjab province. According to news agency PTI, her vehicle ran out of fuel near Lahore, leaving the family stranded on the roadside.

The two-armed men broke into the vehicle, robbed the woman and then dragged her to a nearby field, where she was raped at gunpoint in front of her children. The brutal assault shocked the country and drew widespread condemnation from rights groups, political leaders and the public.

Lahore High Court upholds convictions

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed appeals filed by the two convicted men, Abid Ali alias Malhi and Shafqat Ali alias Bagga and upheld the trial court’s verdict in the 2020 Lahore motorway rape case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Mehmood Bajwa delivered the ruling after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence. A court official confirmed that the convictions and sentences remained unchanged.

In March 2021, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore had sentenced both men to death. Besides the death penalty, the court had also imposed life imprisonment and multiple other jail terms. The convicts subsequently challenged the verdict before the Lahore High Court.

The high court’s decision marks a significant development in one of Pakistan’s most high-profile sexual assault cases, which had sparked nationwide outrage and calls for stronger measures to protect women and punish perpetrators of sexual violence, reported PTI.

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Musk’s long campaign

January 2025: Musk launched a sustained social-media campaign accusing UK PM Keir Starmer of being “complicit” in the cover-up of Pakistani ‘grooming gangs’ in Britain. He demanded “Prison for Starmer!” in dozens of posts.

August 2025: Musk reposted an old (2017) Pakistani “revenge rape” case as evidence of Sharia law, drawing condemnation for spreading misinformation.

January 2025: Pakistani senators demanded an apology from Musk and threatened to deny Starlink licence approval in Pakistan unless he stopped his “anti-Pakistan propaganda”.

British Pakistanis publicly described Musk as “dangerous” for stoking racism through these posts.