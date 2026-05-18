Elon Musk loses lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman

Billionaire Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman share a long, complicated history as both allies and adversaries. (Image Source: Reuters)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday lost a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman after a US jury found that the artificial intelligence company was not liable to Musk for having allegedly strayed from its original mission to benefit humanity.

The jury in California federal court, Oakland, in a unanimous verdict, held that Musk brought his case too late. The trial in the matter had begun on April 28, Reuters reported.

In the lawsuit, Musk had accused Altman of violating a non-profit contract by shifting OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, to a for-profit company after the world’s richest person donated $38 million.