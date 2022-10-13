scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Elon Musk launches new ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume with fragrance of ‘Repugnant Desire’

Scent is latest in line of Elon Musk jokes that turn into highly sought-after products.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc

Elon Musk is promoting a new perfume, as the world’s richest man continues a track record of turning what ostensibly start out as jokes into sought-after products.

Musk announced the scent — called “Burnt Hair” and described as “the essence of repugnant desire” — in a tweet Tuesday, before changing his Twitter biography to “Perfume Salesman.” A separate product page posted by Boring Co., Musk’s tunneling company, listed the fragrance at $100 a pop, and Musk later tweeted that 10,000 bottles had been sold.

The billionaire had said in an earlier post in September that Boring Co. would launch a scent for men that will help them “stand out in a crowd.” He wrote Tuesday that getting into the fragrance business was inevitable given his last name, tweeting in jest: “Why did I even fight it for so long!?”

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer has a history of launching products based on jokes that his massive fanbase has sought after as collectibles.

A limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers sold by Boring Co. in 2018 to raise $10 million for its tunnel-building tests attracted huge interest. He has also used items to mock investors betting against the electric-vehicle maker, including a Tesla Tequila based on an April’s Fools’ Day gag and a pair of satin short shorts (priced at $69.420) to mark a victory over short sellers.

Musk has said that Boring Co. plans to make a functional so-called Hyperloop in the coming years — a tunnel-based, high-speed transportation system — although significant hurdles remain, including securing  permits for projects and passing  environmental studies.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 01:03:24 pm
