Elon Musk has said he is not part of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, despite being one of the US President’s biggest supporters during the 2024 election campaign.

“I’m not MAGA,” Musk said during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit. Joining the event through a video call from China, Musk said he did not blindly support the Republican Party’s policies. “I’m not sure what Maga means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don’t have that,” Musk added.

Musk’s statement is a shift from his earlier public support for the movement. At a Trump campaign rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2024, he had declared, “Im not just MAGA. I’m dark, gothic MAGA.”

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During the interview he also spoke about how much did he spend, admitting that his efforts to help Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections had failed. He said he felt “pretty foolish” about spending nearly $500 million to support Republican candidates, many of whom lost their races.

“It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money… If I could rewind the clock, I wouldhave spent less money,” he said. He also added that the results showed that American elections were not decided by money alone.

According to The Guardian reports, Musk had donated at least $250 million to help Trump win the 2024 presidential election. He later joined the Trump administration in 2025, leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for 180 days before leaving after a public fallout with the President.

The disagreement between the two escalated in June last year, when Musk accused Trump of being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files in a post on his X account. The two later repaired their relationship.

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Musk also commented on the possibility of political power being shared between Democrats and Republicans in US, saying there were positives and negatives to both parties.

As per The Guardian, he also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of lying about restrictions on access to his company’s Starshield satellite system. On artificial intelligence, Musk praised Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and said, “no one I met at Anthropic set off my evil detector”.

Musk said he had met several people at Anthropic before agreeing to provide computing power to the AI company.