Elon Musk exchanged emails with Epstein about island visit, newly released US files show

Newly released files from DoJ show the pair making plans in 2012 and 2013 for the Tesla CEO to visit Epstein’s island

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 31, 2026 06:35 AM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 06:35 AM IST
Elon MuskElon Musk attends the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

Newly released files from the US Department of Justice show that Elon Musk exchanged friendly emails with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2012 and 2013, discussing possible plans to visit Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

According to the documents, published on Friday, the Tesla and SpaceX chief and Epstein discussed travel plans to Little St James, although there is no evidence that Musk ever made the trip.

In an email dated 13 December 2013, Musk wrote: “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein replied: “any day 1st–8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

Musk then sends several emails relaying his schedule, and the two settle on 2 January as a date for the visit. The email exchange ends with Epstein telling Musk that he would need to remain in New York and sending his regrets that they could not meet.

“Bad news- Unfortunately , my schedule will keep me in New York . I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda. so i am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future,” Epstein wrote.

Another exchange from November 2012 shows Epstein asking Musk how many people would be travelling “for the heli to island”. Musk replied: “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” A later message from Musk said: “Logistics won’t work this time around.”

Story continues below this ad

The emails appear to contradict Musk’s previous public statements. In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Musk described Epstein as “obviously a creep” and said he had declined repeated invitations to visit the island.

The documents also include an email from Epstein’s assistant suggesting a lunch at SpaceX in February 2013, though it is unclear whether this meeting took place. Another exchange shows Epstein congratulating Musk after a SpaceX rocket launch.

Also read Epstein files latest: Full list of heavily redacted documents and photos of celebrities released

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The emails form part of more than three million pages released by the justice department.

Musk has previously denied having close ties to Epstein and has rejected claims that he planned to visit the island. A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

