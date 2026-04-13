‘Felt like I was dying’: Elon Musk reignites Covid-19 vaccine debate, backs ex-Pfizer toxicologist’s claims

Billionaire and former senior adviser to the President of the United States, Elon Musk has reignited the Covid-19 vaccine debate as he shared a clip of an ex-Pfizer toxicologist advocating against the use of the doses. The Tesla CEO said the Covid virus was much like any other cold or flu for him, while after being administered the second vaccine shot, he felt like he was dying.

The business tycoon wrote on X, “The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying.”