‘Felt like I was dying’: Elon Musk reignites Covid-19 vaccine debate, backs ex-Pfizer toxicologist’s claims
The business tycoon wrote on X, "The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying."
Billionaire and former senior adviser to the President of the United States, Elon Musk has reignited the Covid-19 vaccine debate as he shared a clip of an ex-Pfizer toxicologist advocating against the use of the doses. The Tesla CEO said the Covid virus was much like any other cold or flu for him, while after being administered the second vaccine shot, he felt like he was dying.
The business tycoon wrote on X, “The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying.”
While sharing the interview Dr Helmut Sterz, the toxicologist, with Marc Friedrich, speaker and financial expert, Peter Sweden, a journalist asked why the matters raised by Sterz are not being widely reported. Peter also noted that Sterz’s arguments were raised at a parliamentary enquiry commission in Germany. Peter wrote, “This should be headline news EVERYWHERE. A Pfizer insider who was former head of toxicology in Europe has just come out and said something that many “conspiracy theorists” suspected. He estimates that 20 000 to 60 000 people in Germany have died from the c*vid vaccine. This was said at a parliamentary enquiry commission in Germany. So why isn’t this massive news being reported everywhere? Is the mainstream media that has received millions in funding from Bill Gates deliberately covering this up…”
In the lengthy conversation shared on YouTube, Dr Sterz discussed the long-term effects, potential side effects and role played by regulators and policymakers when it comes to the development of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as his stance on the future of mRNA technology.
In the United States, the Donald Trump administration has updated the charter of a key federal vaccine advisory committee in ways that may increase the voices of anti-vaccine activists, the latest in a series of moves that critics say are undermining confidence in life-saving shots.
The changes published Thursday come after a recent legal defeat that has at least temporarily halted meetings of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which for decades has recommended how best to use the nation’s vaccines. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic, ousted all the members of that committee soon after becoming the nation’s top health official and replaced them with his own picks.
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