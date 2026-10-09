Elon Musk apologises to ‘Prime Minister’ Ambani over Starlink remark, calls him ‘real boss of India’

This came after the Centre, in a statement, said the country’s regulatory framework for satcom services is fair and non-discriminatory.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 11:37 PM IST
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‘Apologising’ to Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk on Friday posted on X, requesting him to allow Starlink operate and compete in India.

He said: “Dear Prime Minister Ambani, please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?

“There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better.”

This came after the Centre, in a statement, said the country’s regulatory framework for satcom services is fair and non-discriminatory. “Licensees are required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions,” it said, without naming Musk. “Security assessment as part of this process is  currently underway,” it added.

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But, doubling down on his earlier allegation, Musk said in a post on Thursday evening: “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?”

Responding to this, Gandhi said in a post on X: “Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy.”

Musk then responded with: “Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling.”

Also Read | Revanth Reddy backs Elon Musk, hits out at ‘crony distractions’ in satcom row
In his earlier post on Wednesday night, Musk had said: “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are… This is a crime against the people of India!”

In another post, he said: “Starlink in India would enable high-speed, affordable Internet connectivity for those who can’t afford current prices or who don’t have a connection at all”.

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Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s post directed to Elon Musk on X, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his support and stated that Congress governments have always ‘stood for digitisation and modernisation of India’.

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