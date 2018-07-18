Elon Musk apologises for calling Thai rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Tesla founder Elon Musk. (File) Tesla founder Elon Musk. (File)

Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk has apologised to Vern Unsworth, the diver who played a key role in Thai schoolboys rescue operation, for calling him a “pedo” in a tweet earlier. An altercation had erupted between Musk and Unsworth after the latter rejected his proposal to send a ‘mini-submarine’ for the rescue of the 12 schoolboys and their football coach.

“His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader,” Musk said in a tweet. “The fault is mine and mine alone.”

On Tuesday, Unsworth had stated that he had been negotiating with lawyers and would seek legal advice to file a defamation case against Musk.

